How much is a child’s mind worth? Disney may be betting that it’s worth more than Gov. Ron DeSantis is willing to pay. It’s a bad bet. For DeSantis, and for the great majority of Americans, a child’s mind is priceless.

Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney’s self-governing special district, is arguing that Florida’s move to do away with the law that permits it to operate would come at a great price, Newsweek reported.

The legislation, implemented in 1967, included a pledge by the state of Florida that it would not “impair the rights or remedies” of the holders until all its debts are cleared.

Reedy Creek has around $1 billion in bond debt and is suggesting Floridians will have to pay it off through taxes before it loses its special status. DeSantis, in an interview with Laura Ingraham, called Reedy Creek’s argument a “fiction.”

It all started when Disney threw a tizzy fit over the DeSantis-backed House Bill 1557, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, though the word “gay” isn’t in it. DeSantis signed a bill in April that revoked Disney’s special tax privileges and its ability to self-govern.

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill was a fiction. Disney used to be good at fiction, maybe even the best. That was a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Somewhere along the way, the leaders at Disney got infected with the woke disease. The once-beloved company is now gravely ill.

What is it with so many wokesters spouting off fiction as if it were real? Do they think we’re in a Bizarro version of a Disney movie? Is this the outcome of the disease: living fiction?

The Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits teachers from instructing students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation or “gender identity,” is a reality. When DeSantis signed it, loonies like Joy Reid went into a frenzy and called the governor a commie, among a litany of despicable fictions listed by Tucker Carlson in an interview with DeSantis.







As far as Florida taxpayers paying off Disney’s debts — not if DeSantis has his way.

Will Floridians have to pay Disney's debts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (75 Votes) No: 98% (3461 Votes)

“Disney will pay its debts,” the Republican governor said. “Disney will for the first time actually live under the same laws as everybody else in Florida.”

It’s about time. Maybe it was inevitable. Living in a fantasy world for too long is bound to disconnect a person or a business from reality. Time to come down, Disney. Come back to reality.

The Parental Rights in Education bill was drafted because leftist ideologues are attempting to impose their utopian fantasies on reality. In other words, in a spectacular act of hubris, they are attempting to remake reality in their own image. They believe they are gods.

Yes, it’s really that crazy. They know no boundaries. If the great majority of adults won’t buy into their nonsense, they’ll go after the kids and attempt to indoctrinate them into their fantasy world. Parents be damned.

What kind of person would knowingly coax a child to break with reality?

These fantasy mongers are relentless. If they can’t cancel those who dare to disagree with them, they’ll try anything to invoke fear. With inflation spinning out of control, threatening Floridians with more taxes must be a sound tactic in their view.

Is it just another fantasy they’re attempting to impose on reality? Time will tell.

With DeSantis at the helm in Florida, children’s minds are not for sale. Vulnerable kids will not be groomed to walk willingly into absurdity. And their parents won’t be threatened with what would amount to a fine for disagreeing with the woke agenda.

DeSantis is a realist. He sees the woke for what they are: either psychotic or victims of leftist ideology themselves.

The best way to defeat this madness is by teaching our children to think critically. That’s what our schools, presumably, are for. If they won’t do it or can’t, it’s up to parents to right the ship.

Be a realist like DeSantis. Just do it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.