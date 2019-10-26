Triggered AOC Does Not Like Being Called Out for Support of 'Secret Hearings'

Here’s one more thing to add to the list of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s triggers.

The democratic socialist was called out for her support of secret hearings Thursday by Rep. Alex Mooney, and the GOP lawmaker apparently hit a sore spot.

Responding to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet slamming Republican lawmakers for their storming of a private hearing, the West Virginia Republican didn’t pull any punches.

“Truth is for AOC the ends justify the means and she gladly reverts to Soviet style secret hearings in the Capitol basement,” Mooney wrote. “Socialism and one-sided Kangaroo Courts have no place in the USA.”

Hey @AOC I thought you supported Open and Transparent government. Truth is for @AOC the ends justify the means and she gladly reverts to Soviet style secret hearings in the Capitol basement. Socialism and one-sided Kangaroo Courts have no place in the #USA #ExposeSchiffSCIF https://t.co/GqBQiCLlyy — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) October 24, 2019

Mooney and other Republican lawmakers have demanded transparency in the impeachment inquiry, which is looking more and more like a partisan hit job against rightfully-elected President Donald Trump.

Not everyone sees it that way, and regardless of how secretive the impeachment inquiry’s hearings are, Democrats have flocked to defend their attempt to depose Trump.

Less than two hours later, Ocasio-Cortez fired back.

“You know that making these depositions public will help potential criminals line up their testimony,” she wrote. “Why do you want to do that?”

Rep. Mooney, you & I both know that when a massive crime is committed, the 1st step is to separate witnesses & get their stories to see what adds up. You know that making these depositions public will help potential criminals line up their testimony. Why do you want to do that? https://t.co/PvIPHTah2V — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 24, 2019

The secretive nature of the hearings has many speculating that there isn’t much damning material being presented at all, and the lid is being kept shut tight to push the impeachment narrative as far into the 2020 election cycle as possible.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has witnessed the depositions, says the impeachment inquiry thus far is a giant nothingburger.

“This impeachment inquiry has produced NOTHING to impeach POTUS for (I’ve been inside every depo thus far),” the New York Republican wrote on Twitter.

This impeachment inquiry has produced NOTHING to impeach POTUS for (I’ve been inside every depo thus far). While Dems run from the MANY gross flaws of how this circus is run, I welcome a debate on just how massively screwed up their clown show is on the SUBSTANCE. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 25, 2019

These “Soviet-style” secret hearings may be producing a damning portrait of corruption inside the Trump administration that makes Richard Nixon look like Mother Teresa, or the inquiry may be sitting on plain old hearsay and not a single shred of proof to back it up.

With the meetings continuing to be held in secret, right now there’s no way for the American public to know.

