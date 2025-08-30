Triggered Leftist Neil Young Drops Protest Song Decrying Trump's D.C. Crime Cleanup, Which Has Arguably Saved Lives

Leftist singer and songwriter Neil Young, who lives in Canada, has released a new song decrying President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts debuted “Big Crime” from Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, according to Rolling Stone.

The song, clearly inspired by the president’s work in D.C., had lyrics that read:

Don’t need no fascist rules

Don’t want no fascist schools

Don’t want soldiers on our streets

There’s big crime in D.C. at the White House

There’s big crime in D.C. at the White House

It continues the same messaging:

Got to get the fascists out

got to clean the White House out

Don’t want soldiers on our streets

Another few lines, in a reference to the Trump campaign slogan, read:

No more great again

No — no more great again

There’s big crime in D.C at the White House

There’s big crime in DC at the White House

The song can be heard here.

Young is an immensely talented musician, regardless of his political leanings, but the lyrics do seem rather lazy.

He would have been better off with a chorus where he just yells “orange man bad” repeatedly over all this messaging lacking even a hint of subtlety.

Even if the listener were to overlook that, consider that Young doesn’t live in D.C. and doesn’t experience a single problem brought on by its rampant crime.

On Wednesday, even D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser credited Trump’s decision to use federal law enforcement for lowering crime rates, according to NBC News.

After Trump took over the city on Aug. 11, the city experienced a nearly two-week period without a recorded homicide, as reported by WTOP-TV.

Trump’s measures have saved lives.

To reiterate an earlier point, Young is not living in D.C., meaning he is far from this supposedly brutal, fascist dictatorship that has placed him in grave danger.

He currently lives in a cottage in rural Omemee, Canada, as reported by Hello Magazine.

That is perhaps the least surprising detail in light of his latest release.

The liberal ethos dictates one may speak authoritatively on behalf of others from a place of relative calm and safety.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom can sing the praises of his state despite not actually having lived through any of its problems directly.

Self-declared socialists and communists can cheer for a system that has been a blight on mankind, leaving millions of people dead, without ever stepping foot in one of the countries under those systems, never mind what refugees fleeing places like Cuba or Venezuela have to say on the matter.

Young doesn’t live in D.C., but he will certainly use his platform to advocate for his vision for it.

That’s a vision that, as with so many other leftists, he wouldn’t actually live through.

