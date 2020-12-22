Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Triple Grammy-Winner K.T. Oslin Dead at Age 78

K.T. Oslin performs at the Grand Ole Opry in 1993Paul Natkin / Getty ImagesK.T. Oslin performs at the Grand Ole Opry in 1993. (Paul Natkin / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 22, 2020 at 7:03am
P Share Print

Music legend K.T. Oslin died Monday after contracting COVID-19. She was 78.

It has not yet been revealed whether coronavirus-related complications were responsible for her death. Since 2016, she has been in assisted care living and struggled with Parkinson’s.

Oslin spent much of her life pursuing the arts in their various forms. While she is well-known for her singing and songwriting prowess, she got her start on the stage.

Born in Crossett, Arkansas, on May 15, 1942, as Kay Toinette Oslin, she grew up in Houston.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI

She was featured in a number of musicals, including a Broadway production of “Hello Dolly” and a Lincoln Center revival of “West Side Story.” She also appeared in television commercials and talk shows over her career, according to Music Row.

Oslin wrote songs in between gigs but didn’t really make a name for herself in music until 1987, when she was 45 years old and the world fell in love with “80’s Ladies.”

From then on, she landed hit after hit, including “Wall of Tears,” “Do Ya,” “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Hold Me,” “Hey Bobby” and “This Woman.”

Other well-known singers picked up her songs and ran with them, too, and have continued singing her music even up until 2017.

Oslin received many awards for her talent in the musical world, including being the first female songwriter to win CMA’s Song of the Year for “80’s Ladies.”

Over her career, she received four Academy of Country Music honors, three Grammys and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 1988.

Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

By 2005, she rarely performed, and several years later she was focusing on other artistic pursuits, including hand-painted tableware.

RELATED: Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dead at Age 86

Oslin paved the way for many performers after her, and her contemporaries as well as more recent musicians have taken to social media to remember her.

“Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of yet another country music icon, K.T. Oslin,” the Charlie Daniels Band posted. “Prayers for her family and friends.”

“K.T. made a big impact on country music with her style, flair, and talented, unique voice during the Eighties Ladies era,” Janie Fricke wrote. “My prayers go out to her family and friends.”

“What a unique talent,” Ray Stevens posted. “She was a breath of fresh air to country music. We will miss you.”

“I am so sad to hear that K. T. Oslin has passed,” Ricky Skaggs shared. “She was truly one of the best singers I ever heard. I loved the way she made the words come alive with the expressiveness of her unique voice. Thank God we still have her music to learn from.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Triple Grammy-Winner K.T. Oslin Dead at Age 78
Caught on Video: Man Takes Off Pants and Gives Them to Homeless Man Outside of McDonald's
UPS Driver Left in Tears When He Sees What Entire Neighborhood Had Done
Mom Issues Warning After Age 6 Son Racks Up $16,293.10 in Charges on iPad
Watch: Gas Station Cashier Who Walks Over 5 Miles to Work Each Way Gets Life-Changing Surprise
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×