As anti-Semitism slithers across America, one Republican congressman is fed up.

GOP Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan said Monday that a poster condemning Jewish people was placed near one of his district offices.

“This anti-Semitic garbage was hung outside my Jackson office today,” he said in a post on X.

“Whether it’s occurring in plain sight like this, or it’s the hypocrisy and acceptance of calls for Jewish genocide on college campuses, I’ll continue to condemn the scourge of anti-Semitism,” said Walberg, who is a Christian.

This anti-Semitic garbage was hung outside my Jackson office today. Whether it’s occurring in plain sight like this, or it’s the hypocrisy and acceptance of calls for Jewish genocide on college campuses, I’ll continue to condemn the scourge of anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/eUzZP2742d — Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) December 11, 2023

The poster, as seen in images the congressman shared with Fox News, showed Uncle Sam tossing aside his stovepipe hat for a yarmulke, with text reading, “Jew u$ury buy$ USA pols” and “Our Once Great Nation’s Downfall.” At the bottom was an image of the U.S. flag with an Israeli flag over the star field. “Solution: Name the Jew,” it said.

A release issued by Walberg’s office in response to the incident said anti-Semitism “continues to sweep across the world, and sadly, it is alive in Michigan.”

“This crisis reflects a lack of morality and genuine education,” the Republican congressman said in a statement. “Nowhere was this more clear than last week, when some of the most prominent names in academia’s leadership displayed utter moral cowardice but also a broader systemic failure in higher education.”

He was referring to comments from the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology whose replies about anti-Semitism on campus led to calls for their removal. Elizabeth Magill later resigned from her post as Penn’s president.

Walberg told Fox News that their comments made it clear to him that colleges have become “a place of propagandizing more than education in many ways.”

“One in five young Americans now think the Holocaust was a myth, and significantly more think it’s been exaggerated. Unfortunately, in part due to a failure of truthful and honest education, this type of incident has become common,” he said in his statement.

“We need to make it rare again. We need to not only call out this bigotry when it occurs but examine the root causes and eliminate it,” the congressman said.

Walberg is no stranger to anti-Semitic vandalism. A few weeks after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, a poster reading “I Stand With Israel” outside his Washington congressional office was defaced, according to The Washington Times.

“We’ve seen many examples of Hamas sympathizers ripping down posters of innocent hostages. Now, right here in the House office buildings, we see more cowardly acts of vandalism targeting those standing against terrorism. This only strengthens our resolve,” he said in an Oct. 26 post on X.

We’ve seen many examples of Hamas sympathizers ripping down posters of innocent hostages. Now, right here in the House office buildings, we see more cowardly acts of vandalism targeting those standing against terrorism. This only strengthens our resolve. I #StandWithIsrael. https://t.co/bJPrkLoNbb pic.twitter.com/xhwOegJNlj — Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) October 26, 2023

Walberg said at the time that anti-Semitism “has run rampant across the country.”

“This is yet another despicable act which should not be tolerated,” the congressman said, according to the Times.

“At a time like this, we must think of our Jewish community members, including those on my staff, who are enduring this targeted behavior and harassment following the largest attack on Jews since the Holocaust,” he said.

