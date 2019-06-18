Truck Collides with Southwest Jet at Airport: ‘Shocking and Scary’

Panic set in as a ground vehicle struck a passenger plane on the tarmac Monday at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. when a provisioning truck collided with the Southwest airliner below its left wing as it sat parked at a gate, awaiting clearance for departure.

According to the airport’s released statement on Twitter, only the ground vehicle’s operator was injured in the mishap.

The operator was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Shortly before 10:30 a.m. airport fire rescue responded to Gate A1 to a report of an airline vehicle making contact with a parked @SouthwestAir plane. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries reported,” the statement read.

“Airport operations are unaffected.”

A Southwest Airlines spokesman confirmed those points shortly after, providing further details on the event and response, according to Fox News.

“A Southwest Airlines provisioning truck made contact with an aircraft parked at gate A1 at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning,” the spokesman said. “Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our Ramp Agent who was driving the vehicle.”

Southwest also indicated that the airliner and truck were both damaged and would be taken out of commission for a time.

The extent of the damage had not been reported, but the spokesman said that these developments should not substantially impact passengers who were aboard the plane.

“The aircraft will be taken out of service, and we are working to accommodate our Customers to their destinations as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

Passengers aboard the plane at the time of the incident, however, say that they were shaken up.

One even posted statements and pictures of the aftermath on her Twitter account.

“Sitting on our plane and this truck hit us just as we were getting ready to pull out. Shocking and scary. Praying the person is okay @SouthwestAir,” passenger Teresa Varley wrote. “Just crazy.”

Varley followed up over an hour later, thanking Southwest for ensuring the well-being of the passengers and quickly getting them aboard other planes.

Kudos to @SouthwestAir staff. They have been amazing today. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) June 17, 2019

Thank you @SouthwestAir for getting us on another flight. Crazy right next to our first one. pic.twitter.com/akDllmSD0p — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) June 17, 2019

“Kudos to @SouthwestAir staff. They have been amazing today,” she wrote.

