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A United Airlines Boeing 767 passenger aircraft approaches Newark Liberty International Airport as trucks travel near the Port Newark Container Terminal in Newark, New Jersey, in a file photo dated April 8, 2025.
A United Airlines Boeing 767 passenger aircraft approaches Newark Liberty International Airport as trucks travel near the Port Newark Container Terminal in Newark, New Jersey, in a file photo dated April 8, 2025. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Truck Driver Sent to Hospital After Boeing 767 Clipped His Trailer and Light Pole During NJ Landing

 By Jack Davis  May 4, 2026 at 11:15am
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A vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck by a United Airlines jet that was landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport

The underside of the Boeing 76-400 struck a light pole and a tractor-trailer at about 2 p.m., according to Reuters.

The Federal Aviation ⁠Administration said Flight 169 was arriving from Venice, Italy.

“Our maintenance team is evaluating damage to the aircraft,” a United representative said.

“We will conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident and our crew has been removed from service as part of the process,” the representative said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said no injuries were reported on the plane. After a search for debris on the runway, airport operations resumed.

The FAA and the the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.

A preliminary investigation shows a tire from the plane’s landing gear and the underside of the plane “collided with a pole and a tractor-trailer. The pole then struck a Jeep,” New Jersey State Police representative Sgt. Charles Marchan said in a statement, according to CNN.

“The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital,” he said.

Warren Boardley of Baltimore was on his way to deliver bread products to a Newark airport depot when the truck he was driving was hit, Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of transportation for Schmidt Bakery and co-owner of H&S Family of Bakeries, said.

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Boardley sustained cuts to his arm from broken glass, Paterakis said, indicating the injuries were not serious.

Witness Patrick Oyulu said he saw the plane passing low overhead and felt a huge gust of wind.

“It was just coming directly in front of the truck … I just saw smoke and debris,” he said.

“I think [the truck was] trying to evasively maneuver out of its way or something, but they were cornered.”

The pilots and air traffic controllers did not appear to know the incident had taken place until after it had been reported.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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