Cities that decide to cut their police funding could be cutting their own supply lines, too.

That was the message a trucking executive carried to “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday, and it’s something urban politicians — in the thrall of Black Lives Matter rioters and antifa anarchists — should be seriously considering unless they think citizens can start growing their own food.

Because if it’s not safe for truckers to carry goods — they just might not do it. And trucking companies won’t be willing to risk the business.

“Our first priority is to support our drivers and their safety when they’re on the road,” Mike Kucharski, co-owner of Summit, Illinois-based JKC Trucking, told the Fox program.

“Defunding the police is a bad idea because when you’re on the road, you have — you’re for weeks and days at a time, driving 11 hours with valuable cargo, everybody wants to steal this.”

TRENDING: 'What Utter, Racist BS': Ted Cruz Rips Oprah

On the road, Kucharski said, “There’s no safe place. Violence is everywhere. So, if you’re going to be having valuable cargo and there’s going to be no police to rely on, who’s going to protect our drivers?

“The states that are going to defund the police, we’re not going to go to because we’re trying to avoid those states for safety reasons.”

Check out his interview below:

It’s a message Kucharski has been trying to spread far and wide.

“These drivers have the right to refuse a load because they are worried about their own safety,” Kucharski told conservative, Wisconsin-based radio host Vicki McKenna in a June 30 interview, according to a JKC Trucking news release.

“If these drivers all refuse to go into these areas, the food supply chain collapses. There’s going to be no more essential goods. The people in these states are going to run out of food. Then there’s going to be complete chaos. I’d say 72 hours and that’s it. The party’s over.”

And it isn’t just the hot spots like Minneapolis, where the self-important city council has already voted to begin the process of dismantling the police department. Or New York, where leftist Mayor Bill de Blasio and a leftist city council are apparently more interested in painting the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street than protecting actual black lives with adequate police officers.

(On Sunday, the New York Post reported the city has seen 777 shooting incidents this year — one more than in all of 2019. The incidents resulted in 942 killed or wounded victims, the Post reported.)

USA Today reported Friday that police departments across the country are having funding slashed as a result of the “defund the police” movement and the toll the coronavirus crisis has taken on local government budgets.

RELATED: Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Black Americans Want Police To Maintain Local Presence

Do you think liberal cities are endangering their own food supply with efforts to defund the police? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3600 Votes) 0% (12 Votes)

Well, there isn’t much a local official can do about the pandemic unleashed on the world by the deception of the Chinese Communist Party, but one thing every elected official in the United States should remember is that the first function of government is to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

If Democrats aren’t willing to do that — and Democrats are the political party we’re talking about — they have no business being in a position to make decisions. Because it might mean the supplies their citizens rely on won’t be available for purchase (much less looting).

“What are we supposed to do when we’re in trouble?” Kucharski asked the Daily Caller in an interview published Monday.

“I mean … somebody wants to hijack the truck? Somebody beats up a driver? You know, hurts my driver? We’re not going to be able to help them, and we’re not going to be able to provide the backup for them to be safe.”

His sentiments have struck a chord:

Good for him! I only hope more trucking companies do the same. No one should have to risk his/her life delivering into cities where police are limited & handcuffed by ridiculous liberal policies. — Tara (@Tara37930880) August 5, 2020

Good, it’ll be interesting seeing the social workers meet truckers at county/state/city lines & limits when truckers refuse to service those dangerous areas. — BlondeAmericanChick ╰დ╮╭დ╯ (@PonyGirl_04) August 4, 2020

Trucker here. We talk to each other on the road. If I hear that there a protests or an area isnt safe, I’m turning around at any cost. Unfortunately, my company hauls a lot of medical supplies. Weve already seen rioters block ambulances so I’m dount they care about medical items — Jonr (@Jonr06) August 4, 2020

I can understand this reality for them.Seriously,would you want to deliver to a crime infested area.Destroy your own area,and then expect people to want to go back,come on. — William (@PoachWilliam) August 4, 2020

It’s an angle to the urban unrest story that’s gotten too little coverage in the mainstream media — probably because most politicians and mainstream journalists don’t think much about where the food and other goods on store shelves actually come from.

(It’s somewhat similar to how the Green New Deal crowd seems to think electricity comes from a wall socket.)

But real people driving real vehicles bring in just about everything the population of a city like Minneapolis or New York needs to survive.

If those men and women have to worry about their lives, or companies have to worry about their employees and their cargo, it’s going to complicate things more than most liberals probably want to think about.

But there’s a simple way to explain it: Cutting off police might be cutting off their own supplies, too.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.