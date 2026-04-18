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President Donald Trump reaches out to pat the hood of a truck at an event to celebrate America's Truckers at the White House in Washington, DC on April 16, 2020.
President Donald Trump reaches out to pat the hood of a truck at an event to celebrate America's Truckers at the White House in Washington, DC on April 16, 2020. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Trucking Industry Recognizes Wins from Trump Administration

 By Michael Austin  April 18, 2026 at 8:30am
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A major expo for the trucking industry expressed gratitude for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s participation, noting the Trump administration’s work to recognize the sector.

The Mid-America Trucking Show last month welcomed over 53,000 guests and more than 800 exhibitors, while Duffy delivered a speech to attendees.

The Cabinet official posted a segment of his comments on social media, calling truckers “the BACKBONE of our great country.”

“I am so impressed by every one of them at the Mid-America Trucking Show!” he said. “I promise to fight as hard as the truckers do to MAKE TRUCKING GREAT AGAIN.”

The Mid-America Trucking Show likewise said in a release that Duffy’s attendance was a “major highlight.”

He met with “industry leaders, exhibitors, and professional drivers to discuss the importance of trucking to the nation’s economy, supply chain, and infrastructure.”

“The visit underscored the federal government’s recognition of trucking as a critical pillar of American commerce and mobility,” the release added.

The Department of Transportation issued their own release about the conference, emphasizing their work to remove federal regulations and make trucking more efficient.

The agency highlighted $275 million for parking projects, the removal of mandates on items like speed limiters, and a modernized consumer complaint database.

They also “slashed red tape and cracked down on bad actors, including regulations that made it harder for truckers to do their work.”

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Duffy has also worked to remove illegal alien truck drivers — as well as other foreign truck drivers with lackluster English proficiency — from the roads.

At the conference, Duffy met a girl named Dalilah Coleman, who was in her family’s car when an illegal alien trucker crashed into the back of it.

Some lawmakers, such as Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina, have since proposed “Dalilah’s Law” to prevent such accidents from occurring.

“Representative Rouzer’s bill, Dalilah’s Law, codifies a simple premise: no English, no license,” Duffy said.

“Unqualified and unvetted foreigners have no business getting behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound vehicle and killing innocent American families,” he added.

“President Trump was clear: pass Dalilah’s Law and safeguard American roads.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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