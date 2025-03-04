Trudeau Attempts to Undermine Trump with Melodramatic Message 'Directly to the American People'

If you understand human nature, you can tell that President Donald Trump holds Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in contempt. And no wonder.

Trudeau, after all, undoubtedly strikes most reasonable people as an effeminate tyrant easily steamrolled by real men.

For instance, in a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Trudeau spoke “directly to the American people” in an effort to frighten Canada’s southern neighbors into opposing Trump’s tariff policies, thereby demonstrating that the prime minister resorts to emotional manipulation as his first instinct.

“Now, just like I did a month ago, I want to speak first directly to the American people,” Trudeau began.

Americans, of course, undoubtedly could not wait to hear Trudeau’s message of concern for their interests. Talk about an insult to our intelligence.

Moreover, as one would expect, the prime minister’s delivery and tone throughout the clip, marked by melodramatic pauses and faux empathy, sounded like a performance, as if the speaker had spent his entire career practicing the art of concealing his phoniness behind Orwellian platitudes.

“We don’t want this,” he added. “We want to work with you, as a friend and ally. And we don’t want to see you hurt, either.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump slapped a 25 percent tariff on most imports from Canada. He also added tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and China. Unsurprisingly, the Canadian and Chinese governments immediately retaliated.

The president cited insufficient action by those governments in stopping the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

Do you support Trump’s tariffs on Canada? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1742 Votes) No: 4% (76 Votes)

“While President Trump gave both Canada and Mexico ample opportunity to curb the dangerous cartel activity and influx of lethal drugs flowing into our country, they have failed to adequately address the situation,” a White House statement read.

Tellingly, Trudeau did not get around to mentioning fentanyl until nearly two minutes into his address. He spent most of his time engaging in emotional manipulation by feigning concern for Americans while speaking directly to them.

“Your government has chosen to do this to you,” he said.

Trudeau tells Americans: “We don’t want this. We want to work with you as a friend and ally, and we don’t want to see you hurt either, but your government has chosen to do this to you.” pic.twitter.com/HeUGrXAN8z — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 4, 2025

Trudeau, who often sits with his legs crossed, knows a little something about what governments “do” to their own people.

In 2022, during a draconian crackdown on the Canadian truckers’ “Freedom Convoy,” organized in protest of the country’s tyrannical COVID policies, the Trudeau government used a variety of excuses, including one’s past support for Trump, to justify freezing the truckers’ bank accounts.

Trump, of course, neither likes nor fears weak and puny authoritarians like Trudeau. Hence the president’s swift reply to the prime minister’s message.

“Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!” Trump wrote Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Does anyone doubt that this will end in Trump’s favor?

One X user, in fact, likened the clash to “a game of chicken between a Toyota Prius and an 18-Wheeler.”

It’s like watching a game of chicken between a Toyota Prius and an 18-Wheeler… pic.twitter.com/wqzw4qOkCo — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 4, 2025

In a transparent attempt to manipulate Americans emotionally, Trudeau said “We don’t want to see you hurt.”

He meant, of course, that they — he and his fellow globalists — never wanted you to notice how long and how badly they have fleeced you.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.