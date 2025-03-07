Trudeau Breaks Down at News Conference Where He Talks About 'A Transition to My Duly Elected Successor'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Even though he’s stepping down as leader of America’s Hat before his country voted him out, he’s going to be a strong leader who will “put Canadians first … we got you, even in the very last days of this government.”

Also Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: He couldn’t get through that statement without crying.

As you may have heard, things aren’t going too swimmingly for the man America’s president calls the governor of the 51st state. Faced with a potential shellacking from the Conservative Party and leader Pierre Poilievre at the polls this year, Trudeau did the manly thing and decided to take his ball and go home. In early January, he announced that he would leave the prime ministership once his party holds a leadership election later this month.

Lately, however, Trudeau has been getting melodramatic, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped another round of tariffs on Canada.

Trudeau tells Americans: “We don’t want this. We want to work with you as a friend and ally, and we don’t want to see you hurt either, but your government has chosen to do this to you.” pic.twitter.com/HeUGrXAN8z — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 4, 2025

This had nothing, however, on his lachrymose Thursday media briefing in Ottawa in which he talked about what he would do during “a transition to my duly elected successor,” promising not to be a “caretaker” prime minister, according to CTV News.

“On a personal level, I’ve made sure that every single day in this office, I put Canadians first,” Trudeau said. “That I have people’s backs.

“And that’s why I’m here to tell you all, we got you. Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down — today, and long into the future.”

He went on to promise, he would “lock in, to become something that no government a year from now, five years from now, 20 years from now, could ever go back on.”

It wasn’t what he said — although that was bad enough — but how he said it:







That’s normal. Completely, totally normal. And sane, too. I’d ask who had the codes to Canada’s nuclear weapons, but Canada has no nuclear weapons. So, um, who has the codes to the strategic maple syrup stockpile

Just to be clear, the eldest son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau — a man of hardened intellect and keen political instincts, who governed Canada as prime minister from 1968 to 1979, then from 1980 to 1984, and is ranked among his country’s finest leaders — cannot get through a news conference without breaking down like a high schooler who got dumped. At least he didn’t bring out “peoplekind” in the process.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this was the fount of widespread mockery on social media:

NEW: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau starts crying in front of reporters. Pathetic. “I’ve made sure that every single day in this office, I put Canadians first, that I have people’s backs.” “And that’s why I’m here to tell you all that we got you. Even in the very last… pic.twitter.com/3v2pUrt4EN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

It’s what he does best. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

I thought the whole “metrosexual” thing was dead. Canada needs a lumberjack as a leader. Do they even exist any more? — Dug (@duginabox) March 7, 2025

Justin Trudeau breaks down crying.

Trump has completely broken the Governor of Canada.pic.twitter.com/G6liJmiJaY — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) March 6, 2025

It’s probably worth noting the contrast between Trudeau and the man he would have faced had he stayed as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre:

Since Justin Trudeau resigned, I felt the urge to share this EPIC Pierre Poilievre interview. It never stops being entertaining watching Poilievre casually eat an apple while slam-dunking the reporter’s questions! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yvTLCRjIQw — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 6, 2025

I feel like we need a supercut of these two clips, just to juxtapose the choice Canada has to make between the two parties. Because, just be clear: Whoever inherits the mantle of Justin Trudeau will not be significantly different than Justin Trudeau, policy-wise. They may break down less, they may be more manly — even if they’re a female, to be honest — but the policies won’t be significantly different. And that’s the point.

I’m not sure if Trudeau is crying because he knows that’ll be his legacy, because he lacks any sort of self-respect or emotional regulation skills at this juncture in his personal and professional lives, or just because he needs to be reading the labels on his prescription bottles more closely. However, one thing is for sure: This is inarguably the Justin Trudeau-iest way for Justin Trudeau to go out.

