SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

‘True American Coward’: Candace Owens Attacks Flake over Kavanaugh Vote

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, left, and Sen. Jeff Flake, right.Left: Conservative commentator Candace Owens. (Candace Owens / Twitter). Right: Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 12:53pm
Print

Conservative commentator Candace Owens on Friday lashed out at Sen. Jeff Flake over the Arizona Republican’s decision to festoon his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with a string of Democratic-inspired conditions.

Although Flake said he believed Kavanaugh was qualified, he also stood with Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to demand the FBI give the 30-year-old sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh a one-week investigation to see what turns up.

That reversal came after Flake was confronted by angry protesters in a Senate elevator.

The senator’s actions set Owens’ teeth on edge, and she snapped at him on Twitter, reminding America that the mob mentality has rarely brought justice.

“.@JeffFlake has just indicated that mob rule and radical feminism are the manner in which our republic shall be brought to its knees. He is proving that any and every man’s life can be crushed by the whim of an emotional woman. He is a true American coward,” she tweeted.

TRENDING: Ford Contradicts WaPo Article, Says She Doesn’t Recall Who Drove Her Home

“Attention black America: The last time a mob of white liberals demanded that we believe women without due process, our ancestors were hung from trees. Under no circumstances should we allow this radical feminism to persist,” Owens said later Friday.

In further tweets, she made it clear she believes Democrats are not looking for truth but only want to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“One week delay will translate into one more week for them to scour the streets for broken, miserable women who are willing to put forth more egregious FALSE ALLEGATIONS against INNOCENT Brett Kavanaugh,” Owens tweeted. “Radical feminists DISGUST me.”

Some praised Flake for his decision, including West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Others said the senator put himself beyond the pale with his action.

RELATED: Breaking: Potential Swing Vote Announces Support for Kavanaugh

One commentator said that the final verdict on Flake will depend on what happens to Kavanaugh.

Do you think Jeff Flake did the right thing?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“If Kavanaugh ends up being confirmed, then it probably isn’t going to hurt him too much among Republicans because he’ll be able to argue that he encouraged the Senate to take a move that eased doubts about Kavanaugh,” John J. “Jack” Pitney Jr., a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College in California, told USA Today.

“If, on the other hand, the delay should in some way lead to Kavanaugh’s defeat, that will be a lot more consequential for him, and Republicans will hold that against him.

“At the moment, he would definitely not be the favorite senator of the Republican base.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. Katz, left, answers questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday in Washington.Melina Mara / Pool / Getty Images

Fox News Fires Contributor over Comments on Kavanaugh Hearing

Randy DeSoto

Brett Kavanaugh sworn inWin McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes Kavanaugh Through, Flake Throws a Wrench

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks Thursday during a hearing on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Erin Schaff / Pool / Getty Image

Sen. Feinstein Does ‘Fact Check’ on Judiciary Committee. It Doesn’t Go Well

Peter Hasson

Win McNamee / Getty ImagesKavanaugh hearing

Democrats’ Next Phase in Kavanaugh Onslaught Revealed

Molly Prince

Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz of Texas questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Ted Cruz Dismantles the Case Against Kavanaugh Piece by Piece

Leah Jessen

Rep. Ted Lieu, left, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right.Rich Polk / Getty Images for MedMen Enterprises; Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger Over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

Savannah Pointer

Former Sen. Brian JoyceHope Teresa Garcia / Twitter screen shot

Democrat Awaiting Corruption Trial Found Dead at 56

Savannah Pointer

Attorney Michael Avenatti listens to a question during a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Releases Document That Exposes Michael Avenatti’s Lies

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.