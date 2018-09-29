‘True American Coward’: Candace Owens Attacks Flake over Kavanaugh Vote

Conservative commentator Candace Owens on Friday lashed out at Sen. Jeff Flake over the Arizona Republican’s decision to festoon his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with a string of Democratic-inspired conditions.

Although Flake said he believed Kavanaugh was qualified, he also stood with Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to demand the FBI give the 30-year-old sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh a one-week investigation to see what turns up.

That reversal came after Flake was confronted by angry protesters in a Senate elevator.

The senator’s actions set Owens’ teeth on edge, and she snapped at him on Twitter, reminding America that the mob mentality has rarely brought justice.

“.@JeffFlake has just indicated that mob rule and radical feminism are the manner in which our republic shall be brought to its knees. He is proving that any and every man’s life can be crushed by the whim of an emotional woman. He is a true American coward,” she tweeted.

“Attention black America: The last time a mob of white liberals demanded that we believe women without due process, our ancestors were hung from trees. Under no circumstances should we allow this radical feminism to persist,” Owens said later Friday.

In further tweets, she made it clear she believes Democrats are not looking for truth but only want to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“One week delay will translate into one more week for them to scour the streets for broken, miserable women who are willing to put forth more egregious FALSE ALLEGATIONS against INNOCENT Brett Kavanaugh,” Owens tweeted. “Radical feminists DISGUST me.”

Some praised Flake for his decision, including West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Others said the senator put himself beyond the pale with his action.

One commentator said that the final verdict on Flake will depend on what happens to Kavanaugh.

“If Kavanaugh ends up being confirmed, then it probably isn’t going to hurt him too much among Republicans because he’ll be able to argue that he encouraged the Senate to take a move that eased doubts about Kavanaugh,” John J. “Jack” Pitney Jr., a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College in California, told USA Today.

“If, on the other hand, the delay should in some way lead to Kavanaugh’s defeat, that will be a lot more consequential for him, and Republicans will hold that against him.

“At the moment, he would definitely not be the favorite senator of the Republican base.”

