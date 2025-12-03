True Colors: Mamdani Appoints Prominent Anti-Semite, Women's March Figure to Transition Team

I’d almost forgotten about Tamika Mallory, the leftist anti-Semite who was one of the organizers behind the Women’s March. Here I thought the pink knit-cap squad had gone away, consigned to the dustbin of loony ideas. I should have realized that loony only rebrands itself and never actually disappears.

Exhibit A this week: Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of America’s biggest city, a man who looks for all appearances like a leftist anti-Semite — hey, just like Mallory! — but who insists he’s not that far left and definitely not an anti-Semite. Yet, thanks to him, the disgraced Mallory will get a second chance at political life.

According to Fox News, Mallory will be one of 400 “esteemed leaders” and “experts” he’s tapping to make a transition from mayor-elect to mayor of New York City.

The people he appointed, the mayor-elect said in a Nov. 24 statement, “will be instrumental to ensuring we hit the ground running on January 1st — and that our results align with the promises we’ve made.”

“A love for hard work, a deep belief in the promise of New York City, and a commitment to the affordability agenda that New Yorkers are demanding unite the more than 400 experts we have appointed to our Transition Committees today,” Mamdani said.

“Excellence is the guiding light driving this transition, and today’s committee appointees are no exception. Together, these leaders will help prepare Mayor-elect Mamdani’s administration to take on the city’s toughest challenges — from housing access to emergency preparedness to the day-to-day operations of city government that must be exceptional,” Elana Leopold, the executive director of the transition team, added.

If this is a “guiding light,” New Yorkers have a rough four years ahead of them — as Mallory is on the committee on community safety. Which might surprise some people who want a safe community and aren’t familiar with Zohran’s message, which can best be described as “defund in disguise.”

With Mallory, it definitely isn’t disguised.

“I definitely support the term ‘defund the police.’ I am not the author of it, but I have adopted the language,” she said in a 2020 interview, “especially thinking about Black Lives Matter and the organization and the movement of black lives and others who have really coined the phrase and have been pushing it out there. I support it 100 percent.”

“I do believe that one day we can abolish police,” she said later in the interview.

A year later, her views hadn’t changed: “Defund. The. Police,” she tweeted in 2021.

Mallory also supported the anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, which she’s called the “GOAT,” or “greatest of all time.”

Yeah I’m sure Jews in NYC are going to feel really safe knowing Tamika Mallory, a Farrakhan disciple, is on Mamdani’s transition committee on community safety. Not to mention she supports defunding the police pic.twitter.com/psJiNoKfAJ — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 25, 2025

“I think it’s important to put my attendance, my presence at Savior’s Day, which is the highest holy day for the Nation of Islam, in proper context,” she said when confronted about her support of Farrakhan on “The View” in 2019. “As a leader, as a black leader, in a country that is still dealing with some very serious, unresolved issues, as it relates to the black experience in this country.”

She was then asked to condemn Farrakhan’s statements by now-former panelist Meghan McCain. “As I said, I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements,” she answered.

“Do you condemn them?” McCain followed up.

“I don’t agree with these statements. At the end of the day…” she said, when McCain interrupted her to say that she would not condemn them.

“No, no, no. To be very clear, it’s not my language. It’s not the way that I speak, it’s not how I organize,” Mallory replied. “I think it’s very clear over the 20 years of my own personal activism, my own personal track record, who I am, and that I should never be judged through the lens of a man. That is actually not what this women’s movement is supposed to be about.”

Nevertheless, she was forced to resign from the Women’s March due to her association with Farrakhan. Of course, the fact that the Women’s March’s most notorious organizer is involved in the Mamdani transition means you probably won’t see any Oval Office Zohran-Donald love-fests in the near future, nor were Jewish and conservative voices on social media particularly pleased with it.

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani just appointed Tamika Mallory — who resigned from the Women’s March over antisemitism allegations — to his transition team. This is someone who praised Farrakhan, pushed lies about Jewish involvement in the slave trade, and called Israel’s founding… pic.twitter.com/tV4qaWUBwc — Trisha Posner (@trishaposner) November 28, 2025

Mamdani appoints former Women’s March leader, who resigned over Jew-hatred, to transition team. Tamika Mallory “is a notorious trafficker of Jew-hatred in America, a defender for Louis Farrakhan’s vicious vitriol against Jews,” the Lawfare Project wrote. https://t.co/sjIDd0PCdf — Howard Lovy (@Howard_Lovy) November 28, 2025

Nor, in fact, was she the only genuine deplorable that Mamdani has put on the team of “experts,” as Jordan Chamberlain of the Manhattan Institute noted:

So far, on Mamdani’s transition team: > Alex Vitale, who wants to defund the police and the military and called the police “violence workers” > Kassandra Frederique, who works with the Drug Policy Alliance to push for the legalization of all drugs > Lumumba Bandele, a… https://t.co/w9RWRhqSB1 — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) November 25, 2025

However, if you want to dramatize the direction that the Mamdani pre-mayorship will go, it doesn’t get much worse than Mallory.

Here’s a guy who spent the week or two after he was elected swearing up and down to us that he wasn’t nearly as bad as he had said he was once upon a time. Some of us almost believed him. The president at least pretended to, although I think the word “pretended” is doing a lot of work in that sentence.

When it came time for him to actually drop his list of “experts” helping him with the move-in to Gracie Mansion, he decided to bury it on Thanksgiving week with one of #TheResistance’s most noxious members tucked away on it — along with plenty of other disreputable characters.

In short, for all of you who thought Mamdani would soften his approach due to pragmatism: Suckers!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.