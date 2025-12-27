The True Story of St. Nicholas Is Much Better Than the Myths About Reindeer and the North Pole

When you think of St. Nicholas, you probably think of a bearded man in a red coat in a sleigh delivering presents on Christmas Eve with his reindeer.

St. Nicholas was indeed a real person in history, but his story is much more fascinating than the one we get every year for Christmas.

According to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, the actual saint was born around 270 A.D. near Myra in what is now Turkey.

He came from a wealthy family and was fortunate enough to have parents who taught him to accept Jesus Christ.

When his parents died, Nicholas inherited their wealth, which he used to help the poor and needy. After using the money for charitable ends, Nicholas decided to become a monk, but later became a parish priest.

Nicholas did face persecution under the Roman Emperor Diocletian as he was imprisoned and tortured for his faith, according to Ligonier.org, the website of the international Christian group Ligonier. He was later released by Emperor Constantine who came to embrace Christ and allowed Christians to worship freely.

When the archbishop of Myra died, Nicholas was chosen as his successor.

It was in this role that his life had a true impact on Christianity.

In 325, Constantine called the Council of Nicaea, a meeting of over 300 bishops. Here, the St. Nicholas Center writes, major theological issues would be debated and settled for Christendom. A priest from Alexandria named Arius denied the divinity of Christ, teaching that Jesus, as the Son, was not equal to the Father.

According to several accounts, Nicholas became agitated at hearing Arius’ arguments at the council, so much so that he walked up to Arius and struck him in the face.

After a brief stint in jail, Nicholas was released, repentant to resume his duties as bishop. He apologized for his actions, but not his opposition to Arius.

This council remains arguably the most important of any in Christian history. It produced the Nicene Creed, the statement of faith for all Christians.

Nicholas’ death in 343 did not end his influence upon fellow believers, although the story did change.

The legend of Nicholas’ charity spread, spawning images of him carrying bags of gold coins.

In Germany, the tradition became giving gifts in the name of St. Nicholas according to Ligonier. The Netherlands picked up the tradition as well, with the Dutch word being “Sinterklass.” With the spread of Europeans to North America, the name became Santa Claus.

The practice of gift giving during Christmas, or Christ Mass, would come to be a means of celebrating Christ’s birth on Dec. 25.

The real St. Nicholas did not live at the North Pole or ride in a sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but he is still someone the Christian world should remember.

He was a stern defender of his faith and a leader whose charity should inspire others in our journey to follow Christ.

