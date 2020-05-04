President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Lacy Johnson, a GOP congressional candidate running to unseat Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“And I’m Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

“Good luck Lacy!” the president added.

The tweet was in response to an ad put out by the congressional candidate.

“I’m running against Ilhan Omar. I’m humbled the GOP endorsed me by receiving 90% of the vote,” Johnson said in a tweet Saturday as he shared the video.

TRENDING: Always Remember Joe Biden Misled Everyone About Wife's Death, Blamed Innocent Man for Years

“I will win the primary and look forward to defeating Ilhan in Nov. 2020.”

I’m running against Ilhan Omar. I’m humbled the GOP endorsed me by receiving 90% of the vote I will win the primary and look forward to defeating Ilhan in Nov. 2020. Please retweet, follow me, and if able, please contribute to my campaign at link below. https://t.co/yQgy7q1saD pic.twitter.com/PlKWrbw0Ug — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) May 2, 2020

Johnson is one of several Republicans in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District vying to take on Omar, a first-term lawmaker who has rocketed to the national scene for her membership in “the squad” of far-left lawmakers, her sharp criticisms of Trump, and ongoing accusations that she married her brother to circumvent immigration laws.

Would you like to see Lacy Johnson replace Ilhan Omar in Congress? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A successful African-American businessman who has lived in North Minneapolis for more than four decades, Johnson believes he can unseat Omar despite the district’s deep blue lean.

The lifelong Minnesota resident is relying on his deep ties to the district, fiscal conservatism and a push to close the achievement gap for students of color, according to the Star Tribune.

“We all know if you put an ‘R’ in front of anyone’s name in this district, it’s tough,” Johnson said about the uphill climb for this election. “I could be running against Popeye and if Popeye had a ‘D’ behind his name, I’m in trouble.”

As a Black Republican running for Congress, I face repeated attacks from the left. They won’t stop until they silence my voice. Unfortunately for them, I never back down. When I am in Congress, I will also never back down from defending the values of the people of #MN05! — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) April 30, 2020

RELATED: Local Officials Approve Loudspeaker Broadcast of Muslim Call to Prayer in Minneapolis Neighborhood

But first he must emerge victorious in the election’s crowded GOP primary, which includes former White House correspondent Dalia Al-Aqidi.

Trump’s endorsement of Johnson will likely give him strong momentum as he heads into the congressional primary elections, set to take place on Aug. 11.

The winner will then take on Omar in the general election on Nov. 3.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.