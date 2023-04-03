Truly Evil: Camera Catches What Protesters Did with Their Hands After Christian School Shooting

I’ve been praying about this in recent days.

Not about the families of the children murdered in Nashville, Tennessee, last week, although I’ve prayed for them.

Not about school shootings in general, although I’ve got some thoughts on those.

Rather, I’ve been praying about my personal attitude toward people trying to make Audrey Hale the “seventh victim” after police shot and killed her following her slaughter of three adults and three children at The Covenant School on March 27.

Hale, who attended the school as a girl but later identified as male, plotted the massacre for months, according to police.

Days after the shooting, anti-gun and pro-trans activists stormed the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Some of the demonstrators harassed and pushed against police officers.

Others lifted five fingers on one hand and two on the other to signify there were seven victims in The Covenant School shooting — with the killer included as No. 7.

When the protesters decided to hold a moment of silence, there was a disagreement over how many victims the Nashville shooting had. Some held up six fingers — other held up seven to commemorate the trans shooter as well. pic.twitter.com/u96ZSjPe34 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) March 30, 2023

The death of the 28-year-old Hale does not make her a victim.

Rather, while she was killing those babies and the school staff who loved them, she became the subject of God’s servants, also known as the Nashville Police Department, executing wrath on her for doing evil.

Offend your sensibilities? Too bad — consult Romans 13 to see where this comes from.

But what about sympathy for Hale? After all, she was a troubled soul and obviously had problems and confusion and blah, blah, blah.

I have no response. It’s none of my business; her issues are between her and God.

But promoting her as the seventh victim is disgusting.

It’s especially so when you think of 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William McKinney, along with the Head of School Katherine Koonce, teacher Cynthia Peak and custodian Mike Hill, all in their 60s, who were murdered that day.

Say their names.

Photos: Victims of the Nashville school shooting https://t.co/YtaS2v0MmR pic.twitter.com/3AAFABJrx2 — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2023

And it has prompted me to pray. As I view the despicable actions of militant transgender activists, hoisting their flags of victimhood while parading their degradation before children in our libraries, destroying competition among female athletes, grooming teens and preteens toward irreversible unnecessary surgeries, and, in the spirit of Audrey Hale, working to destroy what is good —

I must pray.

I must pray that I remember the spirit to whom I belong, the one Jesus referred to in order to check his disciples as they wanted to call fire down on the towns that rejected him.

I must pray for people lost in transgenderism — people for whom Christ died.

I must pray for them to repent and turn to the one who loves them.

Lord, help me on this. Because loving one’s enemies isn’t natural.

But Jesus has already taught us about that, hasn’t he?

And maybe those are the thoughts to begin our prayers as we enter Holy Week.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.