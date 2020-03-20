In Truly Outrageous Segment, NBC Reporter Says China 'Helped' Us with COVID by 'Delaying' It

If the establishment media’s reporting over the past several years has been useful for anything, it is that it has demonstrated just how desperate they are to undercut President Donald Trump.

As Trump receives bipartisan support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the media are growing more and more desperate.

Seeking any way to shift the narrative, establishment reporters have now been reduced to shilling for China’s communist regime.

In a segment on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday, the network’s senior international correspondent, Kier Simmons, made the outrageous claim that China might have helped to delay the arrival of COVID-19 to the U.S. and Europe.

He reported that Wuhan, where the virus originated, had reported “no new cases” of the coronavirus Thursday.

“China initially downplayed the threat, but Asia’s experience of viruses like SARS meant millions of Chinese people were prepared for draconian measures, those who did not comply forced into quarantine,” Simmons said.

The reporter went on to praise South Korea for its successful response to the pandemic, but he bizarrely also applauded the Chinese government when speaking to “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb.

“And China and South Korea and those Asian countries, Hoda, may have helped Western Europe and America by delaying the arrival of the coronavirus here,” Simmons said.

“But now they are worrying that they may get reinfected by the coronavirus from the rest of the world,” he said.

NBC’s @KeirSimmons claims China “helped” the world by “delaying” #COVID19, but is now “worrying that they may get re-infected…from the rest of the world” pic.twitter.com/cEN2bnG69y — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) March 19, 2020

Where are we when America’s fourth estate is willing to push Chinese communist propaganda in an attempt to damage Trump’s credibility?

Any assertion that the Chinese government did anything other than lie as it attempted to conceal the initial outbreak of the coronavirus is the epitome of fake news.

As Axios reported this week, Chinese officials went to great lengths to disseminate false information regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus and punished doctors and other health experts who attempted to warn others about the danger it posed.

In a detailed timeline of China’s massive deception, Axios reported that “if Chinese authorities had acted three weeks earlier than they did, the number of coronavirus cases could have been reduced by 95% and its geographic spread limited.”

The Chinese regime even went as far as to order samples of the virus destroyed rather than sound the alarm.

Now, of course, daily life has been altered for people across the globe who had nothing to do with China’s wet markets or cover-ups.

Europe has become the epicenter of the disease, and more than 10,000 people worldwide have lost their lives — over 200 of them being Americans.

Do you think the establishment media is siding with communist China over President Donald Trump?

Any assertion that China helped to “delay” the spread of the coronavirus to the rest of the world is unequivocally false.

If NBC News is willing to lie on behalf of one of the world’s most notorious humans rights violators, what else might it be willing to lie about?

In a week where the president has received praise from Democrats and liberal media figures such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, CNN’s Dana Bash and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, others on the left have been dragging the bottom of the barrel to change the narrative.

Our deeply divided nation is at a point where some semblance of unity, no matter how faint, seems within grasp.

Rather than be fair to a president with the unenviable job of guiding the country through an unprecedented setback, many in the establishment media are hectoring Trump about what to call a Chinese virus and some reporters are making themselves stooges for China’s authoritarian regime.

