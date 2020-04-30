SECTIONS
In Truly Remarkable Moment, Biden Looks Like He May Have Fallen Asleep Listening to Hillary Clinton Speak

By Carmine Sabia
Published April 30, 2020 at 10:17am
Former Vice President Joe Biden is not proving to anyone that he is a good choice for the Democratic Party or America in November.

Aside from being a human gaffe machine, he recently appeared to earn the “Sleepy Joe” moniker bestowed upon him by President Donald Trump.

During a virtual town hall event Tuesday in which he officially received the endorsement of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Biden’s head drooped in such a way as to convince many people that he had fallen asleep:

The moment garnered quite the reaction on social media:

Here’s a longer version of the video, in case you’re interested. Biden starts out by nodding emphatically, before looking down.

At around the 26-second mark, he seemed to “startle awake,” at least according to one Twitter user.

We get it.

Even for those who are young and energetic, listening to Hillary Clinton can be enough to lull anyone to sleep.

Is Biden prepared to face Trump?

Of course, we cannot prove that Biden actually fell asleep, though many people on social media certainly seemed to think he did.

But to the untrained eye, it does look like this old man is being propped up and prepped for the slaughter, because it is tough to imagine a world where President Donald Trump doesn’t shred him in any debate, whether it’s a virtual matchup or an in-person one.

Biden does not even need an opponent to make him look bad on video; he does that to himself.

Imagine what Trump is going to do to him.

Carmine Sabia
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.
