In Truly Remarkable Moment, Biden Looks Like He May Have Fallen Asleep Listening to Hillary Clinton Speak

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not proving to anyone that he is a good choice for the Democratic Party or America in November.

Aside from being a human gaffe machine, he recently appeared to earn the “Sleepy Joe” moniker bestowed upon him by President Donald Trump.

During a virtual town hall event Tuesday in which he officially received the endorsement of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Biden’s head drooped in such a way as to convince many people that he had fallen asleep:

Joe Biden has fallen asleep listening to Hillary Clinton during his own town hall pic.twitter.com/tCfbXwezys — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 28, 2020

The moment garnered quite the reaction on social media:

💤Sleepy Uncle Joe appears to doze off as Hillary speaks during virtual Town Hall 💤 pic.twitter.com/u8Llwgk9eh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 29, 2020

Can you think of a better time for a nap? https://t.co/CJvY3RTeEa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2020

Joe Biden falls asleep as Hillary Clinton speaks, instantly becomes more relatable to Americans pic.twitter.com/zoMuftkTJh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 28, 2020

Here’s a longer version of the video, in case you’re interested. Biden starts out by nodding emphatically, before looking down.

At around the 26-second mark, he seemed to “startle awake,” at least according to one Twitter user.

.@JoeBiden falls asleep while #HillaryClinton endorses him It just gets better every day#Biden started out looking at his notes

Which he did A LOT

But then he racked out

& startles awake at 25 sec into this vid#SleepyJoe pic.twitter.com/54543eOyue — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 28, 2020

We get it.

Even for those who are young and energetic, listening to Hillary Clinton can be enough to lull anyone to sleep.

Of course, we cannot prove that Biden actually fell asleep, though many people on social media certainly seemed to think he did.

But to the untrained eye, it does look like this old man is being propped up and prepped for the slaughter, because it is tough to imagine a world where President Donald Trump doesn’t shred him in any debate, whether it’s a virtual matchup or an in-person one.

Biden does not even need an opponent to make him look bad on video; he does that to himself.

Imagine what Trump is going to do to him.

