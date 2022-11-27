Trump 2016 Ad Featuring Michael Moore Speech Goes Viral - He Made the Perfect Case for President #45

A nostalgic moment in political advertising reemerged this last week, reminding the American people why former President Donald Trump was elected over establishment-sponsored Hillary Clinton.

The ad involved the most unlikely of voices, Michael Moore, bringing home the point that MAGA Republicans were more than “racists and rednecks, and that they’re actually pretty decent people.”

The 2016 ad that Trump’s election team cleverly put together was a compilation of MAGA supporters assembling in mass at various locations while including leftist filmmaker Michael Moore’s voice narrating why Trump had such a considerable following.

The clip was a splicing together of Moore’s ironically pro-Hillary standup special he did titled, “Michael Moore in TrumpLand.”

Moore discusses an unprecedented “lightning rod” moment when Trump addressed the Ford Motor executives in Detroit.

Moore described how Trump challenged Ford Motor executives planning to close Detroit factories in favor of cheaper labor in Mexico.

Moore described how Trump promised to slap a 35 percent tariff on any cars sent to Mexico for assembly which would result in no one purchasing those cars due to the massive price tag that would cause.

Moore stated, “No politician, Republican or Democrat had ever said anything like that to these executives and it was music to the ears of people in Michigan, and Ohio, and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.”

It is interesting that Moore describes these States as “Brexit States” which did in fact turn for Trump during the heated 2016 election and appeared to have made themselves targets for Democrats in 2020.

Only Ohio remained red during the controversial 2020 election where even the heavily pro-Trump Wisconsin supposedly flipped for Biden which was heavily influenced by mail-in ballot dumps.

Moore goes on to describe Trump as “the human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them.”

Moore described the desperate circumstances of many of Trump’s supporters including divorce and bankruptcy.

Moore even attacks the ironically named “Affordable Care Act” pushed by the Obama administration which doubled and even tripled the healthcare premiums of millions of middle-class Americans.

“They’re stuck with shi*** Obamacare bronze plan where you can’t even get a f***ing Percocet,” Moore stated.

Moore goes on to state that these people “have essentially lost everything they had except one thing, the one thing that doesn’t cost them a cent and is guaranteed by the United States Constitution, the right to vote.”

Moore stated, “They [the voters] see that the elites who ruined their lives hate Trump…the career politicians hate Trump, the media hates Trump…the enemy of my enemy is who I’m voting for on November 8th.”

The video clip concluded with Moore’s statement that “Trump’s election will be the biggest f*** you in human history, and it will feel good.”

Moore went on through his special to claim that Trump was a conman and a liar which shouldn’t be trusted but for a rare instance in his career, Moore accurately summarized why millions of disenfranchised American workers rallied to undo the “sewn up” election of Hillary Clinton.

It will be interesting what Trump’s team will put together for the 2024 election cycle now that Trump has announced his candidacy during the ruinous economy of Joe Biden and his establishment elites.

