As the rumors of former President Donald Trump announcing a presidential run keep circulating, Trump has fueled the fire with his latest comments.

Trump spoke with podcast hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton from his New Jersey golf club and said that it would be “very hard” for him not to run again in 2024.

Trump also told the podcast that he has already made his decision, something he mentioned several weeks ago to New York magazine.

In the hour-long Friday episode of “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” the hosts asked Trump about his 2024 plans several times.

“Knowing what you know and seeing what you see of Joe Biden, how do you not run in 2024?” Travis asked.

“Very hard for me not to run, to be honest,” Trump said. “And also, the polls indicate that, from the Republican standpoint, it would be easy.”

Sexton asked when Trump can be expected to announce his decision.

Trump said it all boils down to two words: “Is it before or after” the 2022 midterms?

“You know, two words: Is it before or after?” Trump said.

“The way I look at it is if I announce early and we do well, I’ll get credit for having done well — as much as you’ll get ’cause the press won’t give you credit anyway. If I do poorly, I’ll get absolutely — it’ll be horrible. But if I announce later and we do well, I won’t get any credit.

“In fact, if I announce later and we don’t do well, whether it’s before or after, they’ll blame me. In other words, if we do badly, they’ll blame me no matter what even if I had nothing to do with it. So I don’t know. I will make a decision,” Trump added.

At the beginning of the month, New York magazine asked Trump similar questions about his decision to run again or not.

While not giving any definitive answers, Trump kept hinting at the possibility.

“Look,” Trump said, “I feel very confident that if I decide to run, I’ll win.”

“In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he added.

Now it seems that he is making his final decision about timing his announcement, as he indicated to Sexton and Travis.

“I’ll make a decision fairly soon,” Trump said. “In my mind, I’ve already made the decision.”

