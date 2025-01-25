Under Trump-47 Even Statue Desecration Is Making America Great Again

A cultural shift has taken place since President Donald Trump’s election victory in November of last year.

Even before the president took office again, far-left trends began to fade as companies closed their DEI departments and tech billionaires like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg fell in line, wiping out transgender policies and even removing tampons from the men’s restroom at the offices.

Now, even defacing statutes is being done in a more traditional way.

As Fox News reported, some fans of the Washington Commanders — formerly the Redskins — decked out a Rocky statue in Philadelphia with Redskins gear ahead of this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Fox said on Friday that an unknown Commanders fan gave Rocky a makeover in Redskins attire, sharing footage posted to social media platform X of the result.

Commanders fans apparently decorated the Rocky statue. We all know how this movie ends.pic.twitter.com/43nAnVWtnD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 24, 2025

According to Fox, this isn’t the best idea for the Eagles opponents, since each time a team’s fans have done this, the Eagles come away with the win.

Stepping outside of the significance for sports, consider how fans unapologetically displaying Redskins gear signals a change.

The Redskins did away with their name in 2020, becoming the Commanders in 2022.

In 2020, we were forced to endure an onslaught of lecturing over issues of race, sensitivity, belonging, and all the other leftist buzzwords spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Suddenly, everything became about race as calling the team the Redskins was insensitive, and activism went to absurd lengths to overhaul the norm.

Land O’Lakes couldn’t possibly bear having an Indian woman on its butter anymore. A cultural revolution tried to ferret out any modicum of tradition in the name of antiracism.

But the revolutionary fervor died out.

People are tired.

They are tired of being lectured to and told how horrible they happen to be for enjoying things how they are.

Trump’s ascent back to the presidency shows Americans are tired of their cherished values, beliefs, and even symbols being obliterated.

You can unapologetically sport a MAGA hat. You can flaunt Redskins gear.

You may be met with accusations of racism, but onlookers are more than likely going to roll their eyes at your accusers, wishing they would just shut up.

Sports are supposed to be an escape from politics. Although we can’t know the intentions of the unknown fan who gave Rocky a new wardrobe, we can say that whatever political sensitivity the left has tried to inject into sports was not stopping them.

