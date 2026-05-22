Trump Abruptly Cancels Plans to Attend Son's Wedding, Heading Straight Back to DC

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will not be attending the wedding of his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., this weekend, citing “circumstances relating to government.”

Trump Jr., 48, and Bettina Anderson, 39, are planning to marry on a private island in the Bahamas. Trump Jr. announced his engagement during a White House holiday party in December, USA Today reported.

President Trump, who campaigned in upstate New York on Friday for Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, was slated to return immediately to the White House.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝟱.𝟮𝟮.𝟮𝟲 𝟬𝟭:𝟭𝟭 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 pic.twitter.com/XHYwwVATjE — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 22, 2026

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small, little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it.”

“This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on,” the president added. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about.”

“Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” Trump said.

Reporter: Are you attending your son’s wedding? Trump: He’d like me to go. I’m going to try. I said, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. He’s a person I’ve known for a long time. pic.twitter.com/lGdjvU7oD0 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2026

Trump Jr. has five children with his former wife, Vanessa Trump. The couple divorced in 2018, according to USA Today. Vanessa is now dating golf star Tiger Woods.

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump has abruptly CANCELED his trip to Trump National in Bedminster, NJ, and will be heading STRAIGHT BACK to the White House following a speech in New York It’s unclear why, but in a post about not attending Don Jr.’s wedding, 47 said “I feel it is… pic.twitter.com/IUfnYTym9d — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2026

Trump Jr. was previously engaged to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the current United States ambassador to Greece, after his first marriage ended, but that relationship ended in 2024.

The first son began dating Anderson, a socialite from Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2024.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson officially marry ahead of Bahamas wedding https://t.co/qcGmZIlosD pic.twitter.com/wRpmv2lYWO — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2026

The New York Post’s Page Six reported Friday that the couple filed their marriage certificate this week in Palm Beach, ahead of their ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas this weekend.

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