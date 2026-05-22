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President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. walk on the south lawn toward the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2026.
President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. walk on the south lawn toward the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2026. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Abruptly Cancels Plans to Attend Son's Wedding, Heading Straight Back to DC

 By Randy DeSoto  May 22, 2026 at 1:17pm
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President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will not be attending the wedding of his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., this weekend, citing “circumstances relating to government.”

Trump Jr., 48, and Bettina Anderson, 39, are planning to marry on a private island in the Bahamas. Trump Jr. announced his engagement during a White House holiday party in December, USA Today reported.

President Trump, who campaigned in upstate New York on Friday for Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, was slated to return immediately to the White House.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday,  “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small, little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it.”

“This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on,” the president added. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about.”

“Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” Trump said.

Trump Jr. has five children with his former wife, Vanessa Trump. The couple divorced in 2018, according to USA Today. Vanessa is now dating golf star Tiger Woods.

Related:
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Trump Jr. was previously engaged to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the current United States ambassador to Greece, after his first marriage ended, but that relationship ended in 2024.

The first son began dating Anderson, a socialite from Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2024.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported Friday that the couple filed their marriage certificate this week in Palm Beach, ahead of their ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas this weekend.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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