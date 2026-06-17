Trump Abruptly Changes Course on Tulsi Gabbard's Replacement After Republicans 'Fell Into a Trap'

President Donald Trump announced that he is halting progress on the nomination of Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence in a post that offered a glimpse into the political intrigue that is Washington.

“The Republicans agreed with Dumocrats to remove very fair, and talented, William Pulte, from serving as Acting DNI in return for getting FISA approved by the Dumocrats,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, outlining the deal. Pulte follows Tulsi Gabbard, who announced her resignation to deal with her husband’s illness.

“However, the Republicans moved so fast with the hearings of the Great Jay Clayton, current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, that Pulte would be gone before the Dumocrats would vote on FISA,” Trump posted.

“Now, the Dumocrats are saying they will vote against FISA — So, the Republicans wound up having fulfilled their commitment, but Dumocrats broke the Deal,” he wrote.

“In addition, the newly nominated U.S. Attorney, Jamie McDonald, must be confirmed and blue slipped. Because of the ridiculous views of Republicans on blue slipping (Dumocrats are often willing to nix it), I may not be able to get the extraordinary Sullivan & Cromwell Partner, Jamie, approved, and I don’t want to take Jay Clayton away from the great job he is doing until Jamie is in place,” Trump wrote.

“Blue slipping” is a Senate process in which a justice sector nominee has to get the approval of both home state senators before the nomination advances.

Will the SAVE America Act be passed by the end of the year? Yes No

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“Therefore, to add a slight bit of intrigue but, for the Good of the Nation, and the People of our Country, I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it. Not complicated, actually, the Republicans fell into a trap,” Trump wrote.

“Regarding the approval of our Great Patriot, Jay Clayton, we are cancelling the Senate Hearing RE: DNI today, and will not be going forward until Jamie McDonald is approved to be U.S. Attorney. In the meantime, Bill Pulte will remain as the Acting Director of National Intelligence,” Trump posted.

Trump caught Senate Republicans off guard, as noted by NBC News.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said initially the Intelligence committee hearing on Clayyon scheduled for Wednesday would go ahead, then said it would not.

“It’s regrettable that the president has directed Jay Clayton not to appear at his confirmation hearing today,” Cotton said.

“Mr. Clayton is a patriot and a highly qualified nominee, as the president has said repeatedly. While today’s hearing is now unfortunately postponed, I look forward to proceeding with his confirmation in the near future,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune responded, “Good question,” when he was asked about Trump’s strategy.

He said the Senate would “have to take it a day at a time until we get more clarity on kind of what the White House position is, I guess.”

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said he was not sure whether linking the SAVE America Act to the necessary extension of FISA Section 702 would fly.

“No, it doesn’t go together naturally,” Cramer said. “I think the thought process is he wants to attach to something that’s going to pass. The problem is must-pass legislation is only must pass until Democrats decide they don’t want to pass it.”

“So, if the temporary stewardship of DNI by Bill Pulte creates an entire revolt, the SAVE America Act will certainly have the same outcome. And that’s why I think John Thune is wise to resist that,” he said.

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