Former President Donald Trump has shut down his personal blog, with a senior-level staff member hinting Wednesday the former president may soon return on a new social media outlet.

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” is no longer live, and senior Trump aide Jason Miller confirmed the page “will not be returning,” according to CNBC.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said via email to the outlet.

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller added.

The page ended less than 30 days after its highly publicized launch.

Miller also posted to Twitter on Wednesday, revealing the change could serve as part of a larger new social media strategy by the former president.

Fox News first reported on Trump’s new website in May. The launch included a video that said, “In a time of silence and lies, a new beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely.”

Miller also announced the new platform as “a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office.”

🚨President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.🚨 https://t.co/m9ymmHofmI — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 4, 2021

Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the social media giant’s suspension against former Trump on May 5. The controversial move affirmed the company’s decision to remove Trump following the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

“Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence,” the board said.

The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence. https://t.co/veRvWpeyCi — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

“Within six months of this decision, Facebook must re-examine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty,” the board wrote.

“This penalty must be based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm. It must also be consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate.”

The board criticized Facebook for the indefinite nature of the Trump suspension.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” it said.

The decision applies to both Facebook and Instagram. The former president had nearly 60 million followers across the two platforms, according to CNN.

