News
News

Trump Abruptly Shuts Down His Official Blog, As Top Aide Teases New Platform

Dillon Burroughs June 2, 2021 at 11:29am

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his personal blog, with a senior-level staff member hinting Wednesday the former president may soon return on a new social media outlet.

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” is no longer live, and senior Trump aide Jason Miller confirmed the page “will not be returning,” according to CNBC.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said via email to the outlet.

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller added.

The page ended less than 30 days after its highly publicized launch.

Trending:
Rand Paul Responds to Eye-Opening Fauci Emails: 'Told You'

Miller also posted to Twitter on Wednesday, revealing the change could serve as part of a larger new social media strategy by the former president.

Fox News first reported on Trump’s new website in May. The launch included a video that said, “In a time of silence and lies, a new beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely.”

Miller also announced the new platform as “a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office.”

Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the social media giant’s suspension against former Trump on May 5. The controversial move affirmed the company’s decision to remove Trump following the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

“Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence,” the board said.

Related:
Trump Issues Statement on Biden's 'Disastrous Decision' to End 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

“Within six months of this decision, Facebook must re-examine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty,” the board wrote.

“This penalty must be based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm. It must also be consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate.”

The board criticized Facebook for the indefinite nature of the Trump suspension.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities,” it said.

The decision applies to both Facebook and Instagram. The former president had nearly 60 million followers across the two platforms, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Trump Issues Statement on Biden's 'Disastrous Decision' to End 'Remain in Mexico' Policy
Trump Abruptly Shuts Down His Official Blog, As Top Aide Teases New Platform
DeSantis Stands Up to NCAA's Threat Over Transgender Sports Law: 'To Hell with These Events'
RNC to Boycott Presidential Debates Unless Organizers Change the Way GOP Candidates Are Treated
MLB Sued for $100 Million Over 'Hypocritical' Decision to Move All-Star Game for Political Reasons
See more...

Conversation