Trump Accuser Admits to Sexually Harassing Roger Ailes ‘Every Day I Had a Chance’

Advice columnist and journalist E. Jean Carroll, who recently accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, told Vanity Fair that she sexually harassed the former chairman of Fox News, Roger Ailes.

During her time hosting a show on America’s Talking, Carroll said she sexually harassed Ailes, who was network president of the MSNBC predecessor at the time.

“Oh, I did it. Every day I had a chance,” she said, referring to her harassment of Ailes.

“I call him the pearl of his sex,” she added.

The shock revelation comes after Carroll told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump’s alleged assault against her was “not sexual,” and that many people think rape is “sexy.”

CNN immediately cut to a commercial break after she made the comment.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Carroll was not shy about her inappropriate behavior, explaining in detail how she would taunt Ailes.

“Right on the air. I roll up my trouser legs. I would wait for the camera to come over. Then I would slowly pull up the right and then the left trouser leg. It would say Roger Aisles. I would say, ‘He’s my future husband.’”

Carroll even said she would ask Aisles to “twirl” for her, and that her harassment “never stopped.”

Carroll’s TV interviews have been the center of much discussion, with each appearance seemingly more unusual than the last. During an episode of “Hardball with Chris Matthews” on MSNBC, Carroll said Trump’s alleged assault was the equivalent of shooting her.

“You know, I basically was shot in that dressing room. He basically shot me. Ever since that event has happened, I’ve never — I’ve never been with another man. And that’s been 25 years.”

In an attempt to roll back her recent comments on CNN, Carroll praised “The View” co-host Joy Behar for using clearer language to explain what Carroll meant.

“She went on ‘The View’ and got into an argument, and she was defending my vision of the word ‘rape’ being filled with sexual imagery. And fantasy connotations,” she said.

During the Vanity Fair interview, Carroll also explained her experiences trying to live without men. After explaining how she’d spent years advising women with relationship troubles to simply “Get rid of him,” she said wanted to first find out if women need men for anything, before getting rid of them.

“I ran out of ways to say, ‘Get rid of him.’ So, I just figured out one day, let’s just get rid of the buggers. And so I came up with a plan for doing away with the male sex. But I had to find out, before we get rid of them forever, do we need them for anything? So I hit the road. Only went to towns named after women, only ate in cafes named after women, only wore clothes designed by women, fed my dog Rachael Ray dog food,” she said.

Carroll admitted she “took it to the extreme.”

