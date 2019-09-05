SECTIONS
Trump Accuser Drops Lawsuit After Video Seems to Contradict Her Story

By Joe Saunders
Published September 5, 2019 at 7:11am
This is one case where the pictures really told the story.

A former Trump campaign aide who accused then-candidate Donald Trump of committing battery by forcibly kissing her at a campaign event in Florida in 2016 dropped her lawsuit against the president on Wednesday, according to The Daily Caller.

But even with witnesses debunking her story — and a video that basically shows it’s a sham — she’s still getting a sympathetic hearing from liberal reporters.

Alva Johnson, 43, filed a lawsuit in February claiming Trump grabbed her hand and kissed her on the mouth before a rally in Tampa.

The suit, which also accused Trump of gender and wage discrimination, was greeted with considerable attention by anti-Trump news outlets like CNN and The Washington Post.

However, numerous actual witnesses to the incident disputed Johnson’s version of events — including Pam Bondi, a woman who was attorney general of the state of Florida at the time, so probably has a fair understanding of what “battery” actually looks like.

“Do I recall seeing anything inappropriate? One hundred percent no,” Bondi told The Post in February. “I’m a prosecutor, and if I saw something inappropriate, I would have said something.”

A video of the incident released in July by Trump’s lawyers also showed Johnson’s claims were — to put it charitably — weak.

Check it out here:

Seriously, that was it.

This is how Johnson’s lawsuit described that utterly innocuous encounter:

“In the moment that Defendant Trump forcibly kissed her, Ms. Johnson, a highly successful and widely respected Campaign staffer, felt reduced to just another object of Defendant Trump’s unwanted sexual attention. Ms. Johnson brings this lawsuit against Defendant Trump for that humiliating violation, which amounts to common law battery, and seeks assistance from the Court to put a stop to his predatory conduct.”

In June, a federal judge appointed by former President Barack Obama dismissed Johnson’s original case calling it a “political lawsuit” rather than a “tort and wages” lawsuit, The Daily Caller reported.

However, Judge William Jung said Johnson could amend the lawsuit, which meant it was still active.

At least it was until Wednesday, when Johnson decided to finally give it up.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, however, she claimed it wasn’t because the facts were against her — or because the video was grossly at odds with her account.

No. It was because Trump is just too powerful.

“I’m fighting against a person with unlimited resources, and repeatedly the judicial system has failed to find fault in his behavior,” Johnson told The Daily Beast in an interview Wednesday.

“That’s a huge mountain to climb.”

It might be a lot easier if video evidence shows you’re telling the truth.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
