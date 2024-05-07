Trump Accuses Biden of Targeting 'Respected Democrat,' Says He Tried to 'Take Him Out'
Former President Donald Trump has sided with a Democratic Texas congressman who was indicted last week on federal charges.
A Department of Justice indictment claimed that Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, took almost $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank between 2014 and 2021, according to Axios. Cuellar and his wife have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“Biden just Indicted Henry Cuellar because the Respected Democrat Congressman wouldn’t play Crooked Joe’s Open Border game,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
“He was for Border Control, so they said, ‘Let’s use the FBI and DOJ to take him out!’ This is the way they operate,” Trump wrote.
Former President Trump harshly criticized President Biden for the indictment of Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, claiming that charges were brought against Cuellar only because he opposed Biden’s policies on the southern border. MORE: https://t.co/CptZVauekl pic.twitter.com/CREXcDBr2C
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 7, 2024
“They’re a bunch of D.C. Thugs, and at some point they will be paying a very big price for what they have done to our Country. CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!” Trump wrote.
The 14-count indictment claimed Cuellar agreed to “influence U.S. foreign policy in favor of Azerbaijan” and support the interests of the bank. The charges against Cuellar and his wife include conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery of a federal official, wire fraud, money laundering and acting as foreign agents.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota has said Cuellar should resign, Axios reported.
“While the bar for Federal indictment is high, trust in government is at an all-time low. That’s why I believe any elected official or candidate facing such charges should resign or end their campaign,” he said.
Cuellar’s Laredo, Texas, home and campaign office were raided by federal agents in January 2022, according to NBC.
In a Friday statement, Cuellar defended himself and his wife against any “allegations” of wrongdoing.
“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” Cuellar said. “The actions I took in Congress were consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people.”
“Imelda and I have been married for 32 years. On top of being an amazing wife and mother, she’s an accomplished businesswoman with two degrees. She spent her career working with banking, tax, and consulting,” he said.
“The allegation that she is anything but qualified and hard working is both wrong and offensive.”
Cuellar said he will run for another term in Congress.
Cuellar was first elected to represent Texas’ 28th Congressional District in 2004. In 2022, he defeated his primary challenger, Democrat Jessica Cisneros, by 281 votes to reach the general election.
