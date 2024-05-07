Trump Accuses Biden of Targeting 'Respected Democrat,' Says He Tried to 'Take Him Out'

Former President Donald Trump has sided with a Democratic Texas congressman who was indicted last week on federal charges.

A Department of Justice indictment claimed that Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, took almost $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank between 2014 and 2021, according to Axios. Cuellar and his wife have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Biden just Indicted Henry Cuellar because the Respected Democrat Congressman wouldn’t play Crooked Joe’s Open Border game,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“He was for Border Control, so they said, ‘Let’s use the FBI and DOJ to take him out!’ This is the way they operate,” Trump wrote.

Former President Trump harshly criticized President Biden for the indictment of Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, claiming that charges were brought against Cuellar only because he opposed Biden’s policies on the southern border. MORE: https://t.co/CptZVauekl pic.twitter.com/CREXcDBr2C — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 7, 2024

“They’re a bunch of D.C. Thugs, and at some point they will be paying a very big price for what they have done to our Country. CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!” Trump wrote.

The 14-count indictment claimed Cuellar agreed to “influence U.S. foreign policy in favor of Azerbaijan” and support the interests of the bank. The charges against Cuellar and his wife include conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery of a federal official, wire fraud, money laundering and acting as foreign agents.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota has said Cuellar should resign, Axios reported.

Do you agree with Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (354 Votes) No: 3% (10 Votes)

“While the bar for Federal indictment is high, trust in government is at an all-time low. That’s why I believe any elected official or candidate facing such charges should resign or end their campaign,” he said.

Cuellar’s Laredo, Texas, home and campaign office were raided by federal agents in January 2022, according to NBC.

In a Friday statement, Cuellar defended himself and his wife against any “allegations” of wrongdoing.

“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” Cuellar said. “The actions I took in Congress were consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people.”

“Imelda and I have been married for 32 years. On top of being an amazing wife and mother, she’s an accomplished businesswoman with two degrees. She spent her career working with banking, tax, and consulting,” he said.

“The allegation that she is anything but qualified and hard working is both wrong and offensive.”

Cuellar said he will run for another term in Congress.

Cuellar was first elected to represent Texas’ 28th Congressional District in 2004. In 2022, he defeated his primary challenger, Democrat Jessica Cisneros, by 281 votes to reach the general election.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.