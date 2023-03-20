Trump Accuses Manhattan DA of Breaking the Law with 'Interference in a Presidential Election'

Former President Donald Trump is bringing more heat against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Early Saturday, Trump posted a call for protest related to what he said would be his arrest Tuesday at the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York, which has been investigating Trump in relation to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

On Monday, the grand jury hearing the case against Trump was scheduled to hear from Robert Costello, who according to The New York Times was expected to provide a counterpoint to the allegations made by Bragg’s office that the payment to Daniels was a crime for which the former president should be charged.

As the grand jury process ground on in private, Trump – who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024 — took his case to the court of public opinion late Sunday, attacking the credibility of his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

“IT IS THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY OF MANHATTAN WHO IS BREAKING THE LAW BY USING THE FAKE AND FULLY DISCREDITED TESTIMONY (EVEN BY THE SDNY!) OF A CONVICTED LIAR, FELON AND JAILBIRD, MICHAEL COHEN, TO INCREDIBLY PERSECUTE, PROSECUTE, AND INDICT A FORMER PRESIDENT, AND NOW LEADING (BY FAR!) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, FOR A CRIME THAT DOESN’T EXIST,” Trump blazed away in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“ALVIN BRAGG SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIME OF ‘INTERFERENCE IN A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,'” he said.

Under U.S. law, it is a crime for a government official to use his “official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate” for president.

Do you think this case against Donald Trump is nothing but politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (257 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

Trump continued his rant Monday, saying on Truth Social, “They are MANY years beyond the Statute of Limitations which, in this instance, is TWO YEARS. More importantly, THERE WAS NO CRIME!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The former president has targeted Bragg in his posts, claiming the investigation is part of a Democratic effort to derail his 2024 candidacy.

“When Alvin Bragg first attained office, he made it very clear that, like many other prosecutors, there was no case against Donald J. Trump. Then the Biden Administration, the Democrats, and the Fake News Media began pushing him, and pushing him hard, and low and behold he said that there might just be a case after all,” Trump wrote earlier Sunday.

“I knew what that meant — He was being pushed to do something that shouldn’t be done. He wasn’t willing to stand up to Soros and the Marxists that are destroying our Country!” Trump posted.

He was referring to leftist billionaire George Soros, who has donated heavily in hopes of electing progressive prosecutors.

Also Sunday, the former president sought to link President Joe Biden to the investigation.

“Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan D.A.’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has ​’stuffed​’​ the D.A.’s Office with Department of Injustice people,” Trump alleged in a Truth Social post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.