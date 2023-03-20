Parler Share
Trump Accuses Manhattan DA of Breaking the Law with 'Interference in a Presidential Election'

 By Jack Davis  March 20, 2023 at 8:39am
Former President Donald Trump is bringing more heat against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Early Saturday, Trump posted a call for protest related to what he said would be his arrest Tuesday at the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York, which has been investigating Trump in relation to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

On Monday, the grand jury hearing the case against Trump was scheduled to hear from Robert Costello, who according to The New York Times was expected to provide a counterpoint to the allegations made by Bragg’s office that the payment to Daniels was a crime for which the former president should be charged.

As the grand jury process ground on in private, Trump – who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024 — took his case to the court of public opinion late Sunday, attacking the credibility of his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

“IT IS THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY OF MANHATTAN WHO IS BREAKING THE LAW BY USING THE FAKE AND FULLY DISCREDITED TESTIMONY (EVEN BY THE SDNY!) OF A CONVICTED LIAR, FELON AND JAILBIRD, MICHAEL COHEN, TO INCREDIBLY PERSECUTE, PROSECUTE, AND INDICT A FORMER PRESIDENT, AND NOW LEADING (BY FAR!) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, FOR A CRIME THAT DOESN’T EXIST,” Trump blazed away in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Nancy Pelosi's 'No One Is Above the Law' Post About Trump Spectacularly Blows Up in Her Face

“ALVIN BRAGG SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIME OF ‘INTERFERENCE IN A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,'” he said.

Under U.S. law, it is a crime for a government official to use his “official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate” for president.

Trump continued his rant Monday, saying on Truth Social, “They are MANY years beyond the Statute of Limitations which, in this instance, is TWO YEARS. More importantly, THERE WAS NO CRIME!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The former president has targeted Bragg in his posts, claiming the investigation is part of a Democratic effort to derail his 2024 candidacy.

“When Alvin Bragg first attained office, he made it very clear that, like many other prosecutors, there was no case against Donald J. Trump. Then the Biden Administration, the Democrats, and the Fake News Media began pushing him, and pushing him hard, and low and behold he said that there might just be a case after all,” Trump wrote earlier Sunday.

“I knew what that meant — He was being pushed to do something that shouldn’t be done. He wasn’t willing to stand up to Soros and the Marxists that are destroying our Country!” Trump posted.

He was referring to leftist billionaire George Soros, who has donated heavily in hopes of electing progressive prosecutors.

Trump Delivers Fiery Overnight Video Message to His Supporters on Eve of Rumored Arrest: 'Remember This...'

Also Sunday, the former president sought to link President Joe Biden to the investigation.

“Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan D.A.’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has ​’stuffed​’​ the D.A.’s Office with Department of Injustice people,” Trump alleged in a Truth Social post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation