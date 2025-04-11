Share
President Donald Trump, left, took to Truth Social to call out Mexico, and by extension Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, right, for not honoring a water treaty and hurting the farmers of south Texas.
Trump Accuses Mexico of Violating Treaty, 'Stealing' from Texas Farmers: 'That Ends Now'

 By Jack Davis  April 11, 2025 at 7:20am
President Donald Trump said he has had enough of Mexico leaving Texas farmers high and dry.

“Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

“Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers. Ted Cruz has been leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers.

“THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers,” Trump proclaimed.

“Just last month, I halted water shipments to Tijuana until Mexico complies with the 1944 Water Treaty,” Trump explained.

Last month, the State Department denied a request for water for Tijuana, marking the first U.S. denial since the 1944 treaty took effect, according to The Hill. Under the treaty, Mexico sends Texas water from the Rio Grande while the U.S. sends Mexico water from the Colorado River.

The current five-year deal calls for about 490 billion gallons from the U.S. to flow to Mexico each year, while 570 billion gallons from Mexico head north, according to CNN.

But even last year, Mexico was far behind on its commitment, Maria Elena Giner, the U.S. commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission, said.

“We’ve only gotten about a year’s worth of water, and we’re already well into our fourth year,” she said.

Trump said in his post, he wants the imbalance resolved.

“My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!” Trump wrote.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico is complying “to the extent water is available,” citing a drought, according to Reuters.

Sheinbaum said Mexico has sent the U.S. a proposal to address the situation moving forward.

“I am sure, as on other issues, an agreement will be reached,” Sheinbaum said.

Meanwhile, Texas farmers suffer, Brian Jones, a farmer in Hidalgo County, Texas, and a Texas Farm Bureau board member, said, according to CNN.

“Farmers in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas are either out of water or running out of water quickly,” he said.

“The sugar industry is lost to Texas and will never return,” he explained, due to the water crisis.

The Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers sugar mill, the last in the state, closed down with officials blaming Mexico.

“For over 30 years, farmers in South Texas have been battling with Mexico’s failure to comply with the provisions of the 1944 Water Treaty,” it said when announcing the closure.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation