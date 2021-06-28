Trump Accuses 'RINOs' Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell of Scheme 'to Tell Lies About the Election'

Former President Donald Trump accused former Attorney General William Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement on Sunday night of failing to investigate fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“RINO former Attorney General Bill Barr failed to investigate election fraud, and really let down the American people,” Trump said.

NEW: President Trump Releases Statement; Unleashes on Fmr. AG William Barr… pic.twitter.com/WscsBX0Cmg — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 28, 2021

“Even the scam that took place in Georgia of ballot stuffing on camera, he couldn’t see what was wrong with it. Just like he failed to understand the Horowitz report and let everyone down with respect to getting a timely investigation (where’s Durham?) on all of the corruption of the Obama-Biden Administration,” he added.

Trump claimed Barr allowed the left to attain its goals.

“It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed,” he said.

He continued, “He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t.”

Speaking of Barr, Trump said, “He came in with a semi-bang and went out with a whimper. Earlier in his term Bill Barr went ballistic on CNN with Wolf Blitzer warning Democrats were changing election rules to flood the system with mail-in ballots that ‘as a matter of logic’ are ‘very open to fraud.’ They are, and Bill Barr did nothing about it.”

Trump continued to question the connection between voter fraud and the discussions of “Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and other States spending so much time and effort on exposing the fraud.”

He included nine bullet points with examples of alleged voter fraud, such as, “101,789 ‘obsolete’ voters on the rolls in Georgia, including 18,486 dead people.”

Another example referred to the alleged, “‘Cash for votes’ scheme in Nevada.”

Trump then made a connection between his attacks on Barr and McConnell.

“Now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff.

“What really damaged the Senate Republicans was allowing their races to be rigged and stolen, and worse, the American people to no longer believe their vote matters because spineless RINOs like BIll Barr and Mitch McConnell did nothing.”

Trump called Barr “a disappointment in every sense of the word. Besides which, Barr, who was Attorney General (lawyer) shouldn’t be speaking about the President. Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told people within the Justice Department not to investigate the election.”

The former president concluded the statement with a connection to both former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the “Russia collusion” investigation.

“Just like he did with the Mueller report and the cover up of Crooked Hillary and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, they don’t want to investigate the real facts.”

He said, “Bill Barr’s weakness helped facilitate the cover up of the Crime of the Century, the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

