Trump Accuses Supreme Court of Being Influenced by 'Foreign Interests' Following Tariff Ruling

President Donald Trump played an outsized role in shaping the current makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court.

But the president appears to have some doubts about the high court after its major ruling Friday.

SCOTUS ruled 6-3 that, under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs, a power the U.S. Constitution assigns to the legislature.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the majority. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices.

Of note, Trump helped nominate both Gorsuch and Barrett — and he seemed to call them out specifically without naming names.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” Trump said shortly after the ruling was announced, according to Politico.

He also took further particular umbrage with Gorsuch and Barrett.

“I think it’s an embarrassment to their families, you want to know the truth — the two of them,” he said of the two justices, after reporters asked whether he regrets nominating them.

This 6-3 ruling has understandably rankled Trump, whose economic plans for the U.S. leaned heavily on tariffs.

And now the president has at least one damning theory as to why the Supreme Court he helped shape went against one of his biggest campaign policies.

“It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think,” Trump said, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

While Trump did not provide any evidence for his claim, he did have an interesting response when reporters asked for some.

“You’re going to find out,” he told reporters, according to Politico.

“I think that foreign interests are represented by people that I believe have undue influence,” Trump elaborated, according to NBC News. “They have a lot of influence over the Supreme Court, whether it’s through fear or respect or friendships, I don’t know.”

Trump would then further attack “the other side.”

“But I know some of the people that were involved on the other side, and I don’t like them,” Trump added. “I think they’re real slimeballs.”

Trump and his administration have vowed to find alternative methods to keep their tariff program going.

