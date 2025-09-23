Trump Accuses the UN of 'Funding an Assault' on the US Southern Border

President Donald Trump accused the United Nations of “funding an assault” on the U.S. southern border in recent years during a speech to the General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday.

“Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should, too often, it’s actually creating new problems for us to solve,” Trump said. “The best example is the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration.”

“The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders,” he continued. “In 2024, the U.N. budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the United States.”

The commander-in-chief said these actions place a burden on American law enforcement and ultimately overload our immigration system.

“The U.N. also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens — can you believe that — on the way to infiltrate our southern border. Millions of people came through that southern border just a year ago,” Trump stated.

The president said, however, that “now we have it stopped, totally stopped. In fact, they’re not even coming anymore because they know they can’t get through.”

“But what took place is totally unacceptable,” he continued. “The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them.”

Trump went on to argue that his administration’s response has prevented needless human suffering and criminal activity, mainly by reversing policies put in place by former President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden’s policies empowered murderous gangs, human smugglers, child traffickers, drug cartels, and prisoners — prisoners from all over the world,” he added.

The president noted that the Biden administration lost over 300,000 children who were trafficked across the border, many of whom were sold or physically abused. Trump said nearly 30,000 of these victims have been located and returned to their families and home countries.

“Any system that results in the mass trafficking of children is inherently evil, yet that is exactly what the globalist migration agenda has done, and that is what it’s all about,” he explained.

Trump also called out the globalists’ push for climate change policies, such as the U.N.’s “fake Paris Climate Accord,” from which he withdrew because it imposed steep, unfair costs upon the U.S.

“The entire globalist concept of asking successful, industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected completely and totally. And it must be immediate,” he added.

