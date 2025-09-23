Share
News
President Donald Trump departs after speaking during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on Sept. 23, 2025.
President Donald Trump departs after speaking during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on Sept. 23, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Accuses the UN of 'Funding an Assault' on the US Southern Border

 By Randy DeSoto  September 23, 2025 at 12:47pm
Share

President Donald Trump accused the United Nations of “funding an assault” on the U.S. southern border in recent years during a speech to the General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday.

“Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should, too often, it’s actually creating new problems for us to solve,” Trump said. “The best example is the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration.”

“The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders,” he continued. “In 2024, the U.N. budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the United States.”

The commander-in-chief said these actions place a burden on American law enforcement and ultimately overload our immigration system.

“The U.N. also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens — can you believe that — on the way to infiltrate our southern border. Millions of people came through that southern border just a year ago,” Trump stated.

The president said, however, that “now we have it stopped, totally stopped. In fact, they’re not even coming anymore because they know they can’t get through.”

“But what took place is totally unacceptable,” he continued. “The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them.”

Should the U.S. stop funding the U.N.?

Trump went on to argue that his administration’s response has prevented needless human suffering and criminal activity, mainly by reversing policies put in place by former President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden’s policies empowered murderous gangs, human smugglers, child traffickers, drug cartels, and prisoners — prisoners from all over the world,” he added.

The president noted that the Biden administration lost over 300,000 children who were trafficked across the border, many of whom were sold or physically abused. Trump said nearly 30,000 of these victims have been located and returned to their families and home countries.

Related:
Trump Rips into the 'Real Disgrace' of UN: 'Three Very Sinister Events!'

“Any system that results in the mass trafficking of children is inherently evil, yet that is exactly what the globalist migration agenda has done, and that is what it’s all about,” he explained.

Trump also called out the globalists’ push for climate change policies, such as the U.N.’s “fake Paris Climate Accord,” from which he withdrew because it imposed steep, unfair costs upon the U.S.

“The entire globalist concept of asking successful, industrialized nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies must be rejected completely and totally. And it must be immediate,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Is Erika Kirk Fulfilling an 'Esther' Prediction Made by the Prominent Christian Leader Who Foresaw 2 Trump Terms Decades Ago?
White House Unveils West Wing 'Presidential Walk of Fame' with Biden's Picture Replaced by Autopen
Suspected Dallas ICE Facility Shooter Identified
Starbucks Fires Employee Who Wrote Hateful Message to Customer Who Ordered Charlie Kirk's Signature Drink
Trump Chastises World Leaders in Their Push for Palestinian State: Giving in to Hamas' Ransom Demands
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation