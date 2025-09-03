Share
Commentary

Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un of Conspiring Against the US with Major Military Display

 By Joe Saunders  September 3, 2025 at 7:09am
Share

If intimidating President Donald Trump was the idea, it didn’t work out.

A massive military parade Wednesday in Beijing to commemorate the final defeat of the Axis Powers of World War II eight decades ago also showcased the emergence of new axis aimed at opposing the United States on a global basis.

And Trump made it clear that he was watching carefully.

The message of the gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping was unmistakable.

Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance, Xi was telling the world that China stands in solidarity with the most violently anti-U.S. countries in the world.

In a post published Tuesday night on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump pointed out the irony of Xi viciously broadcasting his hostility to the West while celebrating a defeat of Imperial Japan in 1945 — a defeat brought about largely by the United States military might.

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump wrote.

Is the uniting of these leaders concerning?

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Related:
Hegseth Bars Chinese Nationals from Sensitive DoD Projects Over Espionage Fears

Of course, China had a reason to celebrate the end of World War II.

Of all the nation’s victimized by Imperial Japan, China had it worst, losing millions of lives to Japanese military expansion that didn’t end until the official Japanese surrender on an American battleship in Tokyo Bay.

But Xi’s choices of guests of honor at the parade were clearly a calculated insult.

Is the uniting of these leaders concerning?

It’s true that Putin’s Russia lost tens of millions of lives in World War II battling Nazi Germany, but it’s also true that Putin is currently the force behind the war in Ukraine that’s slaughtered Ukrainian and Russians alike in nightmarish numbers.

It’s true that Kim’s Korean peninsula was occupied and colonized by Imperial Japan for decades, but it’s also true that Kim is the continuation of a dynasty in a pariah state that has watched its South Korean neighbor grow in peace and prosperity while its still-impoverished Pyongyang regime antagonizes its region and foments fears of nuclear war on a regular basis.

And China and North Korea, along with Iran, are contributors to the Russian war in Ukraine, with North Korean soldiers dying by the thousands in the meat grinder of ground warfare.

Eighty years after the defeat of one “axis” that engulfed the world in bloodshed, another is proudly making itself known, with a military message of barely bridled hostility to the world system the United States helped create with its indispensable role in World War II.

Along with remembering the defeat of Japan, Xi and his cohorts might try remembering that the main reason for it was American strength — military, economic and technological.

Donald Trump does. And so do the American people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Can't Hide His National Guard Hypocrisy, Admits DNC Deployment
Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un of Conspiring Against the US with Major Military Display
Murder Suspected After Man Is Found 'Lying in a Pool of Blood' at Burning Man Festival
Surprise Epstein News Conference Coming Wed., 10 Victims Will Speak Out as GOP and Dem Reps Move to Finally Release Files
Trump Aide Schools CNN Host Over 'Inordinately High' Number of Trans Shooters After She Tries to Downplay the Violence
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation