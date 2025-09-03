Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un of Conspiring Against the US with Major Military Display

If intimidating President Donald Trump was the idea, it didn’t work out.

A massive military parade Wednesday in Beijing to commemorate the final defeat of the Axis Powers of World War II eight decades ago also showcased the emergence of new axis aimed at opposing the United States on a global basis.

And Trump made it clear that he was watching carefully.

BREAKING – China’s Xi, along with leaders from North Korea, Russia, and Pakistan, attends the Victory Day military parade. pic.twitter.com/PTAlZzup8a — Technopolitik (@Technopolitik_) September 3, 2025

The message of the gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping was unmistakable.

Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance, Xi was telling the world that China stands in solidarity with the most violently anti-U.S. countries in the world.

In a post published Tuesday night on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump pointed out the irony of Xi viciously broadcasting his hostility to the West while celebrating a defeat of Imperial Japan in 1945 — a defeat brought about largely by the United States military might.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 09:15 PM EST 09/02/25 The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 3, 2025

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump wrote.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

For the first time ever, Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are seen together on the same stage.#idsnepal #indepthnews #news pic.twitter.com/YXV8MGyvNH — IN- Depth Story (@in_depthstory) September 3, 2025

Of course, China had a reason to celebrate the end of World War II.

Of all the nation’s victimized by Imperial Japan, China had it worst, losing millions of lives to Japanese military expansion that didn’t end until the official Japanese surrender on an American battleship in Tokyo Bay.

But Xi’s choices of guests of honor at the parade were clearly a calculated insult.

It’s true that Putin’s Russia lost tens of millions of lives in World War II battling Nazi Germany, but it’s also true that Putin is currently the force behind the war in Ukraine that’s slaughtered Ukrainian and Russians alike in nightmarish numbers.

It’s true that Kim’s Korean peninsula was occupied and colonized by Imperial Japan for decades, but it’s also true that Kim is the continuation of a dynasty in a pariah state that has watched its South Korean neighbor grow in peace and prosperity while its still-impoverished Pyongyang regime antagonizes its region and foments fears of nuclear war on a regular basis.

And China and North Korea, along with Iran, are contributors to the Russian war in Ukraine, with North Korean soldiers dying by the thousands in the meat grinder of ground warfare.

Eighty years after the defeat of one “axis” that engulfed the world in bloodshed, another is proudly making itself known, with a military message of barely bridled hostility to the world system the United States helped create with its indispensable role in World War II.

Along with remembering the defeat of Japan, Xi and his cohorts might try remembering that the main reason for it was American strength — military, economic and technological.

Donald Trump does. And so do the American people.

