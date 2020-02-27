Trump Aced This Doctor's Cognitive Test, Now Doc Says Biden Might 'Need Some Testing Done' Too

Those of us who write about politics are now no doubt experts in the 25th Amendment, particularly as it pertains to President Donald J. Trump.

That cranny of the Constitution, so rarely invoked before, involves (among other things) the process for removing a president who is incapable of carrying out the duties of the office.

Every few weeks or so, it seems, some Democrat or mental health professional gets a few headlines and/or new Twitter followers by insisting that Trump is mentally unfit for office and needs to be removed now for the safety of the republic.

These warnings thankfully go unheeded by most people, but it’s worth noting that they’re advanced by a party that holds Joe Biden in good steed.

I’m not saying that the former vice president’s frequent gaffes are a sign he’s 25th Amendment material before he even gets elected. Mind you, some of them would be disqualifying if they were from anyone else.

TRENDING: Bernie Turns on Dem Audience After Getting Booed Over His Pro-Cuba Comments

Saying that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” would be an easy way to get yourself canceled if you weren’t Biden. Say what you will about Trump’s insults, they haven’t involved calling a young female questioner a “lying dog-faced pony soldier,” a quote Biden’s campaign claimed came from a John Wayne movie. (It didn’t.) And then there was that weird recommendation that institutional racism could be solved by leaving the record player on when your child goes to sleep, something that might have even induced an eyebrow to raise among vinyl-obsessed hipsters.

However, his latest gaffe has former White House doctor Ronny Jackson saying Biden “might need some testing done.”

Keep in mind, this is the guy who said Trump aced a mental examination given to him. I’m not saying, I’m just saying.

The gaffe was originally spotted by Bernie Sanders surrogate and race-baiting troll Shaun King. It’s rare that we find ourselves on the same side, but I have to agree that this clip he posted Tuesday doesn’t look good for the former veep:

This is so sad. Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is “running for the United States Senate” and that if they don’t like him they can “vote for the other Biden.” I honestly wish he would’ve retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjC — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help,” Biden said. “Where I come from, you don’t get far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look, though, OK?”

Cue Biden apologists who said this clip was being taken out of context; he was talking about his time campaigning for Senate. No, King noted, that wasn’t the context:

Here is the full, unedited, frequently bizarre speech that @JoeBiden gave in Charleston, South Carolina where he declares he’s running for the United States Senate. That moment is at 2:43. It DOES NOT come at a time of him reflecting on his Senate career. WATCH FOR YOURSELF pic.twitter.com/zBvIawfPCx — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

RELATED: Biden Says He'd Put Black Woman on SCOTUS but Voted Down Conservative Black Woman for DC Court

Even more bizarre than my concordance with Mr. King is the fact that the video was picked up by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate…” He’s always forgetting what state he is in. Now he can’t even remember what he’s running for? You cannot make it up!pic.twitter.com/vYrqU1QjWs — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 25, 2020

Trust me, he can’t remember more than what state he’s in.

Anyhow, Jackson weighed in, saying that Biden may require that cognitive testing.

“Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!” he tweeted Tuesday.

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 25, 2020

Jackson served in the White House between 2013 and early 2019, according to Fox News. He left under a bit of a cloud after his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs was withdrawn by the White House due to allegations of improper behavior. He’s currently running for the House in Texas.

Do you think Joe Biden is finished in the Democratic nomination race? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (199 Votes) 6% (12 Votes)

Beyond that biography, however, lies the point: In 2018, Jackson administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute test, to Trump and found him entirely able.

Yes, he’s a Republican, but he’s also a doctor. If we listen seriously to Dr. Bandy Lee — the Yale psychiatrist who’s become a superstar because of her 25th Amendment-baiting, including claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can call 911 and have Trump involuntarily committed — I think we can safely say that maybe someone can suggest Biden should take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

Or perhaps Jackson is just another lying, dog-faced pony soldier.

Either way, I can’t wait to see just how febrile the gaffes get if he doesn’t run away with South Carolina. It’ll probably be sad, sure. But given it’s Joe “They’re going to put y’all back in chains” Biden, not too sad.

I’ll mostly be basking in the schadenfreude of the rants that are sure to come about “lying dog-faced record players who are gonna bring back Jim Crow to stop me from running for Senate like my good friend Barack said. He’s very well-spoken.”

When it feels like you’ve wasted the better part of a week watching multiple three-hour debates, you’ve got to get your laughs where you can find them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.