Trump Adds 266K Jobs as World Leaders Mock Him; Their Economies Take Sharp Dive

A hot mic moment Tuesday at the NATO summit in England showed that some western leaders are not fans of President Donald Trump.

However, recent disheartening economic news from these countries proves they have a lot to learn from Trump, who’s leading an economy that added a whopping 266,000 jobs last month, according to the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The job prospects in America are so great that even the establishment media is finding it practically impossible to fault the president on his performance. CNBC, for instance, noted that the massive spike in jobs comes alongside a 3.1 percent rise in hourly earnings.

Not only are more people working in the United States — they’re getting paid more for their labor.

The only number that appears to be down is unemployment, which Trump has been steadily chipping away at since his inauguration. Unemployment dropped to 3.5 percent last month, and is now at a 50-year low.

This sits in stark contrast to the economies of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, all of whom were caught appearing to joke at Trump’s expense during the NATO summit.

As the Canadian-based Scotiabank noted Friday, our northern neighbor’s job market is downright ugly.

Unemployment rose to 5.9 percent last month, and the country is seeing its worst quarterly job growth numbers in roughly a decade.

“The last time we saw quarterly tracking for job growth as weak as this quarter, the country had slipped into the 2009 recession,” the bank said.

Canada’s economic troubles even caught the eye of Donald Trump Jr.

“For perspective the US is about 10X the population of Canada so this would be the equivalent of America shedding 700,000 jobs,” he tweeted. “Yikes!”

“Maybe Justin should watch @realDonaldTrump & learn how to create jobs… or go back to being a substitute drama teacher.”

For perspective the US is about 10X the population of Canada so this would be the equivalent of America shedding 700,000 jobs. Yikes! Maybe Justin should watch @realDonaldTrump & learn how to create jobs… or go back to being a substitute drama teacher. Either way Canada wins! https://t.co/uwq0sGJFdD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2019

In jolly old England, things are a little better, but still nowhere near the economic surge its former colony is experiencing.

As Reuters reported, the country’s manufacturing sector is hemorrhaging jobs. Uncertainty over Brexit and a slowdown in global trade are being blamed for the economic failings.

Across the English Channel, massive protests by fed-up workers are leaving France “paralysed,” according to the BBC.

Macron’s attempt to revamp his country’s pension system is leaving many who have worked for decades behind.

France’s biggest nationwide strike in years is threatening to grind the economy to an complete standstill, the outlet reported.

“What we’ve got to do is shut the economy down,” one union official said. “People are spoiling for a fight.”

It appears that all these world leaders do have something they need to be talking about — and it’s not Donald Trump.

