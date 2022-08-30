Share
Commentary

Trump Adds DeSantis Ally to Legal Team with Enough Wins That the Left Should be Worried

 By Michael Austin  August 30, 2022 at 2:34pm
The FBI better watch out: according to a report released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is teaming up with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ally to take on the criminal case that resulted from the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

After months of coordination between the White House, the Department of  Justice, the National Archives and President Joe Biden himself, the FBI chose to raid Trump’s home in South Florida to find illegally-held classified documents.

In light of the DOJ’s ongoing investigation into Trump’s possession of the documents — which the former president claims were all declassified under a standing order — a former Florida solicitor general who served under DeSantis has joined Trump’s legal team.

According to NBC News, two sources are claiming Chris Kise, the former solicitor general, is officially contracted to represent Trump.

Sources also told NBC News that many attorneys have declined to work with Trump due to the obvious “political blowback” one would expect to receive for associating with Trump.

Of course, culture warriors like DeSantis and those in his inner circle aren’t afraid of facing establishment media hit pieces.

It certainly could be the case that Kise’s firm is afraid of facing such blowback — or was afraid.

According to NBC News, the firm has removed Kise from its webpage listing its lawyers, suggesting that the former Florida solicitor general has left his firm in order to work with Trump.

The fact that Kise would make such a move speaks volumes, especially given his impressive track record.

He has won four U.S. Supreme Court cases and numerous Florida Supreme Court cases as well, NBC News reported.

Kise’s contemporaries certainly believe him to be quite impressive at his job.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Bob Martinez certainly said as much, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“He’s a very serious lawyer and knows his way around government and the political world,” Martinez said.

Martinez added that he hopes the investigation into Trump will end without any charges being filed.

In his opinion, the DOJ never planned to prosecute Trump, but rather simply wanted to get the supposedly classified records back.

If the DOJ did move to charge Trump, the former president could be charged with violating the Espionage Act, concealment of documents and obstruction of justice, according to the Washington Examiner.

Thankfully, principled men like Kise aren’t willing to buckle under the pressure of the left-leaning, Trump-hating establishment.

