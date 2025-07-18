Share
President Donald Trump, left, took to Truth Social on Friday to celebrate the canceling of "The Late Show" and take a jab at Stephen Colbert, right.
President Donald Trump, left, took to Truth Social on Friday to celebrate the canceling of "The Late Show" and take a jab at Stephen Colbert, right. (Kent Nishimura - The Washington Post / Getty Images ; Eric Charbonneau - Apple TV+ / Getty Images)

Trump Adds Insult to Injury for Stephen Colbert

 By Bryan Chai  July 18, 2025 at 10:28am
It’s a legitimate end of an era, with many observers lamenting the demise of the iconic late night talk show “The Late Show.”

But not President Donald Trump — who’s no fan of the show’s soon-to-be-former host, Stephen Colbert.

Trump took to Truth Social to needle Colbert and his failed show, which CBS apparently cancelled due to financial issues.

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” Trump posted. “His talent was even less than his ratings.”

From there Trump pivoted to another one of his late night nemeses, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

“I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” Trump added.

But the president wasn’t done handing out insults — or compliments: “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

(“The Moron on NBC” is a not-so-veiled shot at left-leaning late night host Seth Meyers.)

Trump has long taken issue with Colbert’s brand of liberal snark, and often used Fox News funnyman Gutfeld as a juxtaposition.

And given the unceremonious way in which CBS announced that Colbert’s show — and Colbert’s television presence — would be coming to an end in May 2026, it appears Trump has won this particular battle.

Trump’s victory lap, however, was preceded by all sorts of hand-wringing from Democrats that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was cancelled as some form of political retribution.

Two of Trump’s loudest critics in the Senate both took to social media to proffer a remarkably similar conspiracy theory.

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren theorized.

She added: “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

“Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled,” Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff posted to X.  “If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better.”

CBS has doubled down that “The Late Show” cancellation was purely motivated by financials.

Conversation