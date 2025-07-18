Trump Adds Insult to Injury for Stephen Colbert

It’s a legitimate end of an era, with many observers lamenting the demise of the iconic late night talk show “The Late Show.”

But not President Donald Trump — who’s no fan of the show’s soon-to-be-former host, Stephen Colbert.

Trump took to Truth Social to needle Colbert and his failed show, which CBS apparently cancelled due to financial issues.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.18.25 09:16 AM EST I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 18, 2025

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” Trump posted. “His talent was even less than his ratings.”

From there Trump pivoted to another one of his late night nemeses, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

“I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” Trump added.

Is canceling Colbert a good move by CBS? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (333 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

But the president wasn’t done handing out insults — or compliments: “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

(“The Moron on NBC” is a not-so-veiled shot at left-leaning late night host Seth Meyers.)

Trump has long taken issue with Colbert’s brand of liberal snark, and often used Fox News funnyman Gutfeld as a juxtaposition.

And given the unceremonious way in which CBS announced that Colbert’s show — and Colbert’s television presence — would be coming to an end in May 2026, it appears Trump has won this particular battle.

Trump’s victory lap, however, was preceded by all sorts of hand-wringing from Democrats that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was cancelled as some form of political retribution.

Two of Trump’s loudest critics in the Senate both took to social media to proffer a remarkably similar conspiracy theory.

CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons. Watch and share his message. pic.twitter.com/Rz7HcWFLYM — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren theorized.

She added: “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled. If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

“Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled,” Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff posted to X. “If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better.”

CBS has doubled down that “The Late Show” cancellation was purely motivated by financials.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.