Trump Admin Accuses Iran of ‘Blatant Assault’ on Oil Tankers

Iran is responsible for Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

The MT Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous were both carrying petroleum products at the time of the incidents. The Front Altair burned for hours afterward. No deaths were reported on either ship, though several crewman were reported injured. In response to the attacks, oil prices rose on world markets.

JUST IN: Gulf tanker attack leads to spike in oil prices https://t.co/WOpJX9HxTC pic.twitter.com/W84r09lNUK — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2019

In Washington, Pompeo laid the blame squarely on Iran. “It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman today,” Pompeo said during a news conference, according to ABC.

“This assessment is based on intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping, and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication,” he said.

“This is only the latest in the series of attacks instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its surrogates against American and allied interests,” he said, according to the BBC.

“Taken as a whole, these unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation and an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran,” Pompeo said.

“It is the assessment of the U.S. government that Iran is responsible for today’s attacks in the Gulf of Oman….”@StateDept @SecPompeo pic.twitter.com/sTIB0p1kCE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Pompeo said the United States “will defend its forces, interests and stand with our partners and allies to safeguard global commerce and regional stability.”

He said the attacks are part of Iran’s backlash against sanctions imposed upon it, The Guardian reported.

“Iran is lashing out because the regime wants our successful maximum pressure campaign lifted. No economic sanctions entitle the Islamic Republic to attack innocent civilians, disrupt global oil markets and engage in nuclear blackmail,” he said.

Fox News reported that it was told by a “senior U.S. defense official” that one of the damaged ships had an unexploded mine attached to its hull, and the mine was of the same type used in several May attacks on ships also in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blamed Iran or its allies for those attacks.

Pompeo said last month that those attacks “were efforts by the Iranians to raise the price of crude oil throughout the world,” according to The New York Times.

A spokesman for Taiwan’s CPC Corporation, which owns one of the ships, said the targeted ship was “suspected of being hit by a torpedo.” There was no confirmation of that claim.

Jakob P. Larsen, head of maritime security for BIMCO, said the attacks add to rising tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

“The shipping industry views this as an escalation of the situation, and we are just about as close to a conflict without there being an actual armed conflict, so the tensions are very high,” he said.

The U.S. Navy sent the USS Bainbridge, a destroyer, to assist the stricken vessels.

Iran denied that it was behind the attacks, which took place as Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, during a visit to Iran, was rebuffed by Iranian leader Ali Khamenei on the subject of re-starting talks between the U.S. and Iran.

President Donald Trump then joined in with a tweet, agreeing that the time was wrong for talks.

While I very much appreciate P.M. Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

“While I very much appreciate PM Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we!” Trump tweeted.

The latest attacks add to a rising drumbeat of tensions that began in May, when the U.S. sent extra forces to the Persian Gulf region, citing concerns of an attack by Iran or its allies against the U.S. or American interests in the region.

