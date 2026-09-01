Five small businesses will compete in an “Apprentice” style competition this month with $1 million in prize money on the table.

“As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, the SBA is celebrating America’s legacy of free enterprise through the Million Dollar Pitch Competition — a historic live event showcasing the essential contributions of America’s small businesses,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said, according to Fox News.

The five finalists are defense technology firm Compotech, Inc. of Brewer, Maine; metalworking machinery manufacturer Winton Machine of Suwanee, Georgia; plastic mold manufacturing company Plas-Tech Tooling based in Garner, Iowa; a pressure vessel manufacturer Red River from Gillette, Wyoming; and machinery manufacturing firm VetPowered LLC, which is based in San Diego, California.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, entrepreneur and private equity fund manager Grant Cardone, co-founder of Airbnb and U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia will serve as judges. Actor Dean Cain will host the event, according to the Small Business Administration.

On September 18th in Washington, D.C., @NICKIMINAJ will help judge the SBA’s Patriot Pitch Competition as part of its Freedom 250 small-business celebration, helping select a winner from five American small businesses Nicki Minaj isn’t just one of the most successful artists of… pic.twitter.com/G28kP6gfAa — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕛𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@FeelTheBass86) August 31, 2026

The live event takes place Sept. 18 in Washington.

Will you watch this competition? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 47% (8 Votes) No: 53% (9 Votes)

The top firm will get $400,000, second place gets $250,000, third place gets $150,000; and fourth place will take home $125,000, leaving fifth place with $75,000.

The prize money was donated by Clover Network, Inc., according to a Small Business Administration news release.

“The Clover team couldn’t be prouder to support SBA’s Patriot Pitch event. This competition truly embodies the spirit of innovation, fierce competition, and American ingenuity — the very same values that define Clover,” Takis Georgakopoulos, Fiserv Co-President, said.

“From the family farm to the factory floor, small businesses have punched above their weight for the last 250 years to power America’s economy, which is why the SBA is proud to spotlight the legacy and potential of entrepreneurship through the Patriot Pitch Competition,” Loeffler said.

We look forward to welcoming Compotech and our other Patriot Pitch Competition finalists to DC next month where they will compete for a share of a $1 MILLION prize. Read more about this finalist here:https://t.co/iKltLQuVOy — SBA (@SBAgov) August 4, 2026

“This nationwide contest will award a total of $1 million in cash prizes to small businesses whose innovation, grit, and leadership are helping build America’s next great era of strength, prosperity, and competitiveness on the world stage,” she said.

“We look forward to demonstrating how small business is big business for our nation -– and to highlighting the resilient job creators and local businesses who are delivering the services, products, and solutions that are defining America’s future,” she said.

The Patriot Pitch Competition had four levels of judging.

Applicants were judged on strengthening American competitiveness; innovating and demonstrating an outsized impact within an industry; delivering economic opportunity and quality jobs; showing strong fundamentals and execution readiness.

The competition was launched in May.

As noted by Fox, President Donald Trump had a hit reality show, “The Apprentice,” in which potential employees faced multiple challenges to win a job.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.