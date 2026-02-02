Share
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House on Feb. 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House on Feb. 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana)

Trump Admin Announces 'Project Vault' Initiative to Combat China's Dominance in Rare Earth Elements

 By The Associated Press  February 2, 2026 at 7:34am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration plans to deploy nearly $12 billion to create a strategic reserve of rare earth elements, a stockpile that could counter China’s ability to use its dominance of these hard-to-process metals as leverage in trade talks.

The White House confirmed on Monday the start of “Project Vault,” which would initially be funded by a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank and nearly $1.67 billion in private capital. The minerals kept in the reserve would help to shield the manufacturers of autos, electronics, and other goods from any supply chain disruptions.

During trade talks last year spurred by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the Chinese government restricted the exporting of rare earths that are needed for jet engines, radar systems, electric vehicles, laptops, and phones.

China represents about 70 percent of the world’s rare earths mining and 90 percent of global rare earths processing. That gave it a chokehold on the sector that has caused the U.S. to nurture alternative sources of the elements, creating a stockpile similar to the national reserve for petroleum.

The loan would be for a period of 15 years. The U.S. government has previously taken stakes in the rare earths miner MP Materials, as well as provided financial backing to the companies Vulcan Elements and USA Rare Earth.

Bloomberg News was the first to report the creation of the rare earths strategic reserve.

Trump is scheduled on Monday to meet with General Motors CEO Mary Barra and mining industry billionaire Robert Friedland.

