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Andrea, and her cousin Jennyfer, nervously prepare to board their flight to Ecuador from JFK International Airport on Oct. 27, 2025, in New York, New York.
Andrea, and her cousin Jennyfer, nervously prepare to board their flight to Ecuador from JFK International Airport on Oct. 27, 2025, in New York, New York. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Trump Admin Building Own Fleet of Deportation Planes to Operate 24/7 - Tired of Having to Depend on Charters, Third Parties

 By Jack Davis  July 13, 2026 at 8:00am
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The Trump administration is laying the foundation for a faster pace of deportations by building a fleet of planes to carry illegal immigrants out of the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently asking aviation companies to propose how they would operate deportation flights and also respond to emergencies, according to Bloomberg.

The fleet of planes would include two C-37B or Gulfstream 650ERs and seven Boeing 737-700s or similar types of planes.

The fleet would operate 24/7 for domestic and overseas flights.

Contractors would be hired to provide pilots, flight attendants, and auxiliary staff that could include nurses and security.

Should Trump have the authority to build out this fleet of planes to help enforce the law?

The flights would include deportation and voluntary repatriation flights, as well as transporting crisis response teams and medical evacuation staff.

The effort to build a fleet of deportation aircraft began under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.


Most Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights use chartered aircraft owned by private companies.

Department officials have said in the past that government-owned planes would be a cheaper option in the long run.

Related:
New Poll: Majority of Americans Want Every Illegal Immigrant Deported

ICE was looking to buy about 10 commercial aircraft this spring as part of its transition from charter flights to operating its own flights, according to SimpleFlying.

A recent report from WABC-TV said that although high-profile immigration sweeps are no longer a major part of ICE’s agenda, immigration detentions are rising.

The report said that in five days at the end of June, 10,000 people were detained.

“Since Day One, DHS law enforcement has been delivering on President Trump’s promise to the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists,” DHS said in a statement.

“Our message is clear: if you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you,” the statement said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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