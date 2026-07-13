Trump Admin Building Own Fleet of Deportation Planes to Operate 24/7 - Tired of Having to Depend on Charters, Third Parties

The Trump administration is laying the foundation for a faster pace of deportations by building a fleet of planes to carry illegal immigrants out of the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently asking aviation companies to propose how they would operate deportation flights and also respond to emergencies, according to Bloomberg.

The fleet of planes would include two C-37B or Gulfstream 650ERs and seven Boeing 737-700s or similar types of planes.

The fleet would operate 24/7 for domestic and overseas flights.

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump confirms that a whopping 56% of Americans SUPPORT “deporting every illegal immigrant,” while only 44% oppose That’s a +12 margin for mass deportations! Load up the planes en masse and SEND THE INVADERS BACK 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M4T8BHXkPp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2026

Contractors would be hired to provide pilots, flight attendants, and auxiliary staff that could include nurses and security.

Should Trump have the authority to build out this fleet of planes to help enforce the law? Yes No

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The flights would include deportation and voluntary repatriation flights, as well as transporting crisis response teams and medical evacuation staff.

The effort to build a fleet of deportation aircraft began under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

🚨 JUST IN: Someone reportedly just tried to RUN OVER an ICE agent in Maine, resulting in self-defense shots and one person dying It was only DAYS ago a similar vehicle-ramming attempt happened with a Mexican national in Texas PRAY FOR ICE 🙏🏻 They face danger EVERY DAY for… pic.twitter.com/VPqBkxHv4A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2026



Most Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights use chartered aircraft owned by private companies.

Department officials have said in the past that government-owned planes would be a cheaper option in the long run.

ICE was looking to buy about 10 commercial aircraft this spring as part of its transition from charter flights to operating its own flights, according to SimpleFlying.

A recent report from WABC-TV said that although high-profile immigration sweeps are no longer a major part of ICE’s agenda, immigration detentions are rising.

The report said that in five days at the end of June, 10,000 people were detained.

⚽Our officers and special agents combat human trafficking, stop counterfeit merchandise sales and support security efforts. ICE is working with local and federal partners to secure the #FIFAWorldCup2026 — as ICE does with every major sporting event — to ensure fans have a safe… pic.twitter.com/5XwP249oQ7 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 11, 2026

“Since Day One, DHS law enforcement has been delivering on President Trump’s promise to the American people to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists,” DHS said in a statement.

“Our message is clear: if you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you,” the statement said.

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